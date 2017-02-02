Burglar stole TV: On the record for Jan. 31, Feb. 1

Craig Police Department

— Tuesday, Jan. 31

10:05 a.m. At the Bank of Colorado on West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of suspected check fraud involving multiple parties. The incident is under investigation.

10:26 a.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a hit and run crash involving a Chevy Traverse. The female driver had just returned home from several locations and wasn’t sure where it occurred.

1:55 p.m. On the 400 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of another hit and run crash. The female driver of a 2008 BMW was unsure where it occurred, as she noticed it after she returned home from several errands.

8:26 p.m. On the 1000 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of a residential burglary. A woman returned home to find a door was open downstairs and immediately left the house to call law enforcement. Officers found no one in the house, but she discovered a TV missing. Though she believed she had locked the door, there were no signs of forced entry.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

9:18 a.m. On West Eighth Street and Pershing Street, officers responded to a report of an injury crash from The Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, where one driver went to get checked for minor injuries. Both vehicles had left the area after the accident, which is still under investigation.

10:09 a.m. On the 900 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man seen walking through an alley behind a house, possibly looking through the fence of a neighbor’s house. Officers did not find the man.

10:34 a.m. At the Moffat County Library, officers responded to a report of a man who possibly matched the description of the Kum & Go armed robber, but officers contacted the party and cleared him of suspicion.

10:59 a.m. At Yampa Valley Bank, officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct by a customer yelling at the staff. Officers are attempting to contact her now to issue a trespass notice.

11:16 a.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Two roommates were attempting to evict a third roommate. Officers helped them work it out.

Look for the remainder of Wednesday's blotter in the Saturday Morning Press.