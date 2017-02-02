Beauty Tip: Acne and self-esteem

Do you have acne that is impossible to get rid of? Perhaps it’s time to see a dermatologist before your face begins to scar.

Dermatologist can help treat mild and extreme forms of acne.

“One common myth is that you have to let acne run its course. Dermatologists know that letting acne runs its course is not always the best advice,” states an article on the American Academy of Dermatology.

Dermatologists can recommend various topical treatments and often prescribe antibiotics and other medication to decrease acne.