Website reboot for Moffat County School District

— Moffat County School District launched an update of its website on Wednesday.

The new site costs less than the old site and is designed for easy navigation using a computer, tablet or smart phone.

Superintendent Dave Ulrich noticed that the website was out of date when he was researching the district last year.

School websites are often the first place people go when thinking of relocating, said Ulrich, so an update was a priority.

“One of his first goals was to make sure information we are communicating to the community is current and functional,” said Heather Higgins, administrative assistant to the superintendent and secretary to the Board of Education.

Ulrich tasked Higgins with leading the project.

“I want to get information out to our parents as fast and reliably as possible,” she said.

MCSD Director of Technology Vicki Hadden acted as a consultant in choosing Carbondale company SchoolBlocks to design and host the website, moffatsd.org.

“It was less expensive than the old site and the old website was hard to use,” Higgins said.

The administration, school staff, teachers, students, parents and the community should find the site easy to use and current.

“It’s a totally different format,” Higgins said. “It’s visually pleasing. It’s kind of Pinterest-y with information in boxes. You don’t have to jump through so many hoops to get the information you need.”

To help parents stay current, the site features a combined calendar and a partnership with the Craig Daily Press will send the latest stories about the schools to one of the boxes on the district home page.

Higgins has been receiving positive reviews from staff, including Ulrich who was critical of the old website.

He challenged her to create a website that would be “a go-to resource for parents and the community… easy to use with up-to-date information,” Ulrich said. “And the work that Heather has done has accomplished that.”

Parents are asked to alert staff of their children’s school if they notice broken links or other glitches.

“We want our parents to interact with it and if it’s not working we want to know,” Higgins said. “This is one way we feel we can meet our strategic goal to communicate with our parents.”

