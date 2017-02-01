Murdoch's in Craig evacuated due to gas leak

— Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply employees were left out in the cold Wednesday morning when a gas leak caused the store to be evacuated.

Assistant Store Manager Mandy More was in the warehouse in the back of the store when she and a co-worker smelled gas.

“We started looking around and it got stronger as we got closer to the heater,” More said.

The building — located on West Victory Way and Colorado Highway 13 in Craig — was evacuated and the main gas line was turned off. Craig Fire/Rescue was called shortly after 10 a.m. Craig Police Department, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Atmos Energy also responded.

About 13 employees were waiting outside for the building to be cleared. Firefighters confirmed there was a small gas leak in the heater.