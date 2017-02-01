Moffat County boys basketball bombards Steamboat Springs

Any opportunity to sink their Highway 40 rivals is well worth it for Moffat County High School.

MCHS boys C-Team basketball overtook Steamboat Springs Tuesday afternoon in a 40-30 win for the younger Bulldogs.

Moffat County took an early lead against the Sailors and were well ahead, 27-10, at halftime.

Steamboat began to provide pushback in the latter half, making the most of fast break opportunities and stacking players beneath the rim, but the Dogs were too far ahead for them to make up the difference.

“They played really good team ball, and their defense just keeps getting better,” said C-team coach Seth Watson.

Jefferson Piatt and Dave Drake credited the win to one word: teamwork.

Besides keeping the ball moving around regularly, players made sure they had each others’ backs when the Sailors began to go for intentional fouls to delay the clock.

“I knew that my teammates would do what they needed to, and I just needed to get them the ball,” Drake said.

The win follows a Monday road game as the boys lost, 51-34, against Battle Mountain.

MCHS girls C-Team also played the Huskies Monday, winning, 44-12.

The next home event for C-Teams will see girls host Meeker Feb. 7, with both teams bringing in Battle Mountain for a Feb. 9 rematch.

