Samuelson True Value to host grand re-opening following remodel: Business Buzz

Mark Samuelson, owner of Samuelson True Value located at 456 Breeze St. is giving the store an upgrade, both inside and out.

A family-run business for 31 years, the store will soon have a new facade of siding and stone and a revamped interior with seven-foot shelving units and updated product assortments.

“I want the community to know that the money they spend locally goes back into the local economy,” Samuelson said. “We appreciate the support the community’s given us over the years. We want to dress it up and make it a place they want to come and shop.”

Even though Samuelson True Value remained opening during construction, the store will unveil the remodel during its grand re-opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Samuelson said the event will include door prizes including a lawn mower, barbecue grill, pressure washer and power tools; a free hot dog and hamburger lunch with donations benefitting Sand Springs 4-H Club; and a sale that includes a free bucket with $5 purchase.

Samuelson said the improvements come at a time when there’s a shift in his mindset, as well as others, following the presidential election in November. He thinks pessimistic attitudes about the federal government’s regulations affecting the local coal industry under the previous administration have lifted.

“I think we’ve got at least a four-year reprieve, if not longer,” Samuleson said.

He noted that he wants to show the community that Samuleson True Value is dedicated to the local economy: “We’re staying and supporting.”

Daily Press, CMEDP solicit business news

The Craig Daily Press and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership (CMEDP) have a cooperative agreement to share news from businesses and industry with the community in the “Business Buzz” section that runs each Monday in the Daily Press. The entities are seeking news items to share through the weekly section.

“This partnership give us a unique opportunity to share the positive happenings within our business community — new employees, added service lines, expanded and renovated locations, and more,” Balleck said. “There’s plenty of news to be celebrated within our community, and I am pleased to be a part of this program.”

To share news about your business or another business in Moffat County, contact Craig Daily Press Editor Noelle Leavitt Riley at 970-875-1790 or nriley@CraigDailyPress.com or CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck at 970-620-4370 at director@cmedp.com.

Locals Love You More contest underway

The Downtown Business Association has once again opened its Locals Love You More Contest that runs through May 31.

To participate, shoppers must keep their receipts from the 50 local participating businesses. The list of businesses can be found at KS Kreations, Downtown Books and The Community Budget Center. The list also is available at the Downtown Business Association’s Facebook page.

For every $250 in receipts collected, participants will receive one entry into the contest. A drawing will be held June 2 at the Yampa Valley Young Professionals second annual Dinner on the Avenue at 5:30 p.m. in Alice Pleasant Park.

The goal is to get Craig and Moffat County residents to shop local, said DBA President Karen Brown.

Winners will receive $250 in spree bucks. For more information, call Brown at 970-824-7898.