School calendar will not change for Moffat County students next year

— As students countdown the days until the end of the year, feedback from parents and the school board helped determine the start date for next school year.

Students enrolled in Moffat County schools will start the 2017-18 school year on Aug. 28 — the last Monday of that month and the same time frame as the 2016-17 school year.

The district leadership team will determine if there are other changes needed to the calendar.

“I expect the final calendar to be presented to the board of education on May 18,” said Superintendent Dave Ulrich.

A total of 315 parents responded to a school district survey requesting feedback on the idea of starting and ending school one week earlier in 2017-18.

About 44 percent indicated that such a change would have no negative impact, and a large majority of parents indicated a "strong" or "very strong" negative impact to their family, Ulrich said.

Of those parents completing the survey, 129 provided comments, and 21 comments expressed support for the date change, Ulrich said during the board meeting Thursday.

“As the superintendent, I stand by the reasons for proposing starting a week early, however, through input from staff and parents, the advantages did not outweigh the concerns,” Ulrich said.

Of the comments expressing unfavorable views, 16 folks said it would have negative impacts to vacations, and 10 said it would cause potential conflict with the state fair, Ulrich said during the board meeting.

“I’m opposed to it. We live for our summer; those are times when kids can be out and active,” said school board member Sue Voloshin and she shared concerns, also expressed by school board member Darryl Steele, about the impact of an earlier school year on agricultural, ranching families.

Most of the parents polled worried about the heat in classrooms if school started earlier in August.

“Many of the concerns, such as the classrooms being too hot in August, were shared by both parents and staff. This strengthens my resolve to work even harder on behalf of our stakeholders to convince the community to reinvest in our facilities,” Ulrich states in an open letter on the district website.

In order to meet operational needs during an era of declining financial support of public schools and decreased enrollment, large capitol improvements have been deferred.

Inventories of facilities indicate the district needs about $17 million to repair or replace buildings, fixtures, busses and other infrastructure, and initially the district looked at changing to a four-day week, as reported by the newspaper.

When the four-day week was determined not the best way to go, the closure of one of the four elementary schools in Craig was proposed as an alternative. This measure will unfold over an 18-month period.

“Given our decades-long trend of declining enrollment, we will reduce our elementary schools by one in the fall of 2018. The closure will allow us to capture $500,000 per year in operational savings. The goal is to renovate the remaining buildings to serve our current students and someday, their children,” Ulrich states in his open letter on the district website.

The school that will close has not been determined, but it should be identified by December 2017.

“The process of making that determination will involve many stakeholders over the course of several months,” Ulrich stated.

Additionally, class sizes at the remaining three elementary schools will not exceed guidelines within existing district regulations and teacher reduction would come through typical annual turnover.

Ulrich ended his letter by thanking parents for participating in the survey about the school calendar. He told the school board on Thursday that he plans to use similar surveys in the future.

“This reinforces the commitment of the board of education and the superintendent to engage stakeholders in the decision-making process,” Ulrich said. “I look forward to working with stakeholders in the coming months regarding the elementary school closure, as well.”

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.