Moffat County prom ‘Footloose’ and fancy free

Even though it was a Saturday night, Moffat County High School students kicked off their Sunday shoes ahead of time, in keeping with the music that helped make the evening possible.

A dash of nostalgia and youthful rebellion made for a memorable MCHS prom as students took over the Clarion Inn & Suites for a dance themed after none other than “Footloose.”

The spirit of the Kevin Bacon film about a small town that outlaws dancing was alive and well.

Ashley Costello said the movie just happened to be her favorite flick and had only two words to describe the dance setup.

“It’s lit,” she said.

Rustic décor organized by students, adviser Brian Jennings and volunteer Shana Folley in the Clarion lobby was offset by the formal attire during the Grand March, and announcer Jesse LaRose made nods to some classic prom features like “Pretty in Pink” and others less about the high school years.

Dalton Greenwood and Erin Fagan took the stage in replicas of the tuxedos worn by Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in “Dumb & Dumber.”

“I told him he could have whatever he wanted since it’s his senior prom,” laughed Fagan, an MCHS graduate.

The awards for prom royalty went to Nathaniel Mack for prince and Jessica Johnson and Olivia Neece for princesses, while Garrett Flint and Emma Samuelson were crowned king and queen.

Flint said he was a bit choked up about the honor, as well as the amount of time — less than a month — before graduation.

“You know what they say, on to bigger and better things,” he said.

