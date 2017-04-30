Michelle Balleck: Change is in the air

There’s a new feeling in the air, and it’s more than just a change of seasons.

We’re seeing business owners take risks — growing into larger locations, adding additional staff and equipment, and finally giving that great start-up idea a go. Many attribute this renewed confidence to a change in presidential administration and reduced threat to our community’s energy industry. Others say we have local leaders who are innovative and open to all ideas to make Craig and Moffat County a great place to do business.

Whatever the reasons, we are excited that our business service calls are off the charts for the year. Our Marianna Raftopoulos Business Success Center is your source for help drafting a business plan, evaluating the market and taking full advantage of all educational, incentive and financing programs available. And it’s a perfect time to call attention to these services, during National Small Business Week from April 30 to May 6.

Through a partnership with the Colorado Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and local support, we provide free, confidential business consultations to anyone who has a great idea for a new company, a need for making key industry contacts or a business growth challenge to overcome.

Audrey Anna Masterson, a Moffat County native with extensive financial background, recently joined the SBDC team as our local consultant. So if you have an idea you’d like to explore or a challenge you’d like some help navigating, give us a call to find out how we can help! We are here to assist you in assuring you’re making wise business investments.

Audrey Anna will also be organizing a variety of workshops for this summer and fall geared toward potential business owners and some specialized trainings to meet our community’s unique needs. We are one lucky recipient of the Portable Assistance Program grant through the Small Business Administration this year and are open to ideas for workshops or classes to help you start up, expand or transition your business — so give us a ring if you’d like to make a request.

In addition to Audrey Anna, we’re also currently hiring an executive assistant, someone who can work with me to serve new and existing businesses, work to improve business infrastructure and climate, and recruit new companies to our community.

This position is made possible through financial support from our dedicated community partners to allow me to focus my time and energy on our broadband implementation project with the city of Craig and Moffat County.

If you know someone who would make a great addition to our economic development team, please direct them to cmedp.com/employment.php for the job description and application details.

If you or someone you know would like some assistance with evaluating a business opportunity, give us a call at 970-620-4370 or email me at director@cmedp.com. We’re here to serve you and strengthen our economy!

Michelle Balleck is the executive director of Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and Marianna Raftopoulos Business Success Center. She can be reached at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.