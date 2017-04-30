Government update for the week of May 1

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 8:30 a.m.: Call to order by the Chairman

• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening Prayer

• Approval of the agenda

2) Consent agenda — review & sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: April 25

b) Resolution(s) for Payment of Payroll Warrants: 2017-65 & 66

c) Resolution for Transfer of Payment of Warrants: 2017-67

d) Resolution 2017-68: Amendment to Resolution 2017-17 Authorization to Sell County Property at Shadow Mountain Subdivision by Public Auction

e) Renewal of Free Use Permit for Big Burn Pit

f) MCTA filming agreement

g) Treasurer’s Reports

h) Licensed Child Care Provider Fiscal Agreement with Joyce McLanahan

3) Public Comment, General Discussion and BOCC Reports

— Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) Staff Reports:

a) Road & Bridge Department — Dan Miller

• Present Monthly Reports

b) Airport — Jerry Hoberg

• Present Hanger Lease with Moffat Hanger Group, LLC

c) Fair Board — Annette Norton

• Present stock contractor agreement for PRCA Rodeo

d) Natural Resources Department — Jeff Comstock

• Present Memo of Understanding with BLM re: Development of Environmental Assessments for Travel Management Planning Areas

e) Sheriff's Office — KC Hume

• Present Resolution 2017-69: Amendment to Resolution 2003-14, Adopting Rules & Regulations for Moffat County Parks

5) Presentations:

a) Moffat County Balloon Fest — Randy Looper

• Discuss 2017 Balloon Fest

b) Fuller Center — Neil Folks

• Discuss 2017 Fuller Center Bike Adventure

Local Marketing District

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Craig City Hall Chambers, 300 W. Fourth St., Craig

Agenda:

1) 6:30 p.m. Call to Order and Approval of Minutes

● Financial update — Mindy Curtis

2) 6:35 p.m. Presentations and requests

● Smart Business Alliance

● Combined presentation — Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Moffat County Tourism Association

● Yampa Valley Data Partners

3) 7:15 p.m. LMD Board

● Discussion of funding

● Logo/communication and PO Box

● Dinosaur workshop meeting

● General comments

4) 7:45 p.m. Public Comment

5) 8 p.m. Adjourn