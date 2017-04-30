Craig briefs: National Day of Prayer to be celebrated locally

— The National Day of Prayer is Thursday, and Moffat County will participate in the event, as it does each year.

“The mission of the National Day of Prayer Task Force is to mobilize prayer in America and to encourage personal repentance and righteousness in the culture,” reads a statement on the organization’s website.

Moffat County officials and residents will gather for prayer from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Moffat County Courthouse. For more information, call Julie Grobe at 970-824-4940.

Coffee and a Newspaper event to discuss school district changes

As Moffat County School District works to balance the budget, the topic of closing one of the district’s four elementary schools is on the table. Join the Craig Daily Press at 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at The Memorial Hospital to discuss the topic. Free coffee and pastries will be served. For more information, call Daily Press Publisher Renee Campbell at 970-875-1788.