Snow doesn’t slow Moffat County track at Craig’s Clint Wells Invite

If it’s late April in Northwest Colorado, you can bet the weather will be predictably unpredictable and that Moffat County High School track and field athletes will be getting ready for the big time in front of a home crowd.

MCHS’s Clint Wells Invitational was a day of victories for the Bulldogs, with the boys team winning the overall event and girls placing second behind Meeker, the Moffat County crew earning first place in a dozen events.

Sun splashed through, and snow swirled around through the day, though head coach Todd Trapp expected the wild weather that’s almost tradition.

“Even with the weather, they just really got out there and competed in the elements,” he said.

For the second time this season, Keenan Hildebrandt swept the shot put and discus throwing events, though he had something a little bigger on his mind, namely the MCHS record in the discus, less than two feet from attaining immortality by adding two feet to the 165 feet he threw in Glenwood Springs for his all-time best.

Though his best heave of the day didn’t gain the school record, the 159-foot throw was still nearly 40 feet farther than anyone else on the field and gave him his sixth straight win in discus.

“I just feel blessed with what I’ve been able to accomplish,” he said.

While Hildy didn’t break the school record, he was able to best the meet record, a feat also achieved by Riley Allen in the 800-meter run and Carter Severson in the 1,600, both of whom finished in first place.

The pair also joined Garrett Flint and Connor Scranton with a win in the 4x800, with Bulldog boys nearly sweeping the relays with additional wins in 4x200 — Miki Klimper, Grant Wade, Isaac Trevenen and Victor Silva — and 4x400 — Klimper, Scranton, Severson and Wade.

Klimper also earned first in the boys 200 dash while taking a break from his usual territory in the hurdles, in which Jared Atkin was runner-up in the 300 and won the 110 with a season best 16.99 seconds.

“I smoked ‘em pretty good,” Atkin laughed after the race, adding that his focus is to do even better during the upcoming Western Slope Leagues Meet.

Among the girls, Morgan Nelson took another win in the discus, while Josie Timmer retains her top league ranking in the triple jump, which she won at Clint Wells, also joining sister Jenna, Emma Samuelson and Stephenie Swindler for a victory in the 4x200 relay.

Swindler anchored the race as well as the 4x400 with Samuelson, Josie Timmer and Alyssa Chavez, narrowly coming in second. As a freshman, she said her confidence has been boosted by training alongside older athletes.

“I feel thankful for all the opportunities to run with the seniors and interact with them before they leave,” she said.

Kaylee Durham spoke for her fellow seniors about the bittersweet nature of the final home event.

“It’s just sad thinking that I’m never going to run on this track again,” she said “I’ve made some real bonds here.”

Moffat County track and field results from Clint Wells Invitational:

Athlete(s) — Time/Distance, Place

Girls

100-meter dash

Emma Samuelson — 13.69, 4

Stephenie Swindler — 13.93, 5

Jenna Timmer — 14.47, 16

Alyssa Chavez — 14.59, 19

Jaidyn Steele — 14.60, 20

Megan Olinger — 15.04, 28

Alexis Main — 15.80, 36

Sara Beason — 16.37, 41

200-meter dash

Emma Samuelson — 28.13, 3

Eliana Mack — 31.03, 22

Megan Olinger — 32.41, 25

Alexis Main — 34.46, 30

300-meter hurdles

Allison Villard — 58.59, 5

400-meter dash

Alexis Main — 1:16.74, 16

Sara Beason — 1:19.56, 17

800-meter run

Liberty Hippely — 2:48.75, 4

Kaylee Durham — 2:55.08, 8

Tess Willems — 3:05.04, 11

Paige Hoth — 3:06.86, 12

Andrea Fernandez — 3:23.75, 19

1,600-meter run

Liberty Hippely — 6:14.50, 3

Andrea Fernandez — 7:33.96, 17

4x200-meter relay

Emma Samuelson/Josie Timmer/Jenna Timmer/Stephenie Swindler — 1:52.86, 1

4x400-meter relay

Emma Samuelson/Josie Timmer/Alyssa Chavez/Stephenie Swindler — 4:22.22, 2

800-meter sprint medley relay

Megan Olinger/Jaidyn Steele/Jenna Timmer/Kaylee Durham — 2:08.00, 3

Discus

Morgan Nelson — 10’ 10.5”, 1

Tiffany Hildebrandt — 93’ 1”, 4

Caylah Million — 83’ 8”, 13

Kelsey Stauffer — 83’ 54’ 3”, 35

Shot put

Morgan Nelson — 31’ 1”, 4

Caylah Million — 27’ 7.5”, 11

Tiffany Hildebrandt — 27’ 0.5”, 13

Kelsey Stauffer — 18’ 10.5”, 40

High jump

Alyssa Chavez — N/A

Eliana Mack — N/A

Long jump

Josie Timmer — 15’ 6.75”, 3

Stephenie Swindler — 15’ 5.25”, 4

Jaidyn Steele — 14’ 4.25”, 9

Megan Olinger — 12’ 10”, 20

Eliana Mack — N/A

Triple jump

Josie Timmer — 33’ 8”, 1

Jenna Timmer — 28’ 2”, 10

Eliana Mack — 27’ 9”, 13

Boys

100-meter dash

Victor Silva — 12.07, 2

Isaac Trevenen — 12.54, 8

Grant Wade — 12.62, 9

Ruben Duarte — 12.70, 12

Drew Rothermund — 12.90, 15

Colin Jensen — 12.96, 18

Douglas Holland — 13.77, 37

Jarno Saathoff — 13.85, 39

William Monsonnec — 14.07, 41

Cody Lewis — 14.15, 42

Desmond Givens — 15.06, 46

110-meter hurdles

Jared Atkin — 16.99, 1

200-meter dash

Miki Klimper— 23.83, 1

Isaac Trevenen — 25.15, 6

Colin Jensen — 25.63, 8

Ruben Duarte — 25.64, 9

AJ Barber — 25.78, 11

Drew Rothermund — 26.09, 13

Leon Sanderson — 26.92, 20

Douglas Holland — 27.72, 25

Cody Lewis — 29.24, 33

Desmond Givens — 31.20, 25

300-meter hurdles

Jared Atkin — 43.63, 2

400-meter dash

Drew Rothermund — 57.41, 4

AJ Barber — 57.51, 5

Victor Silva — 57.94, 7

Jarno Saathoff — 1:00.92, 13

Nick Pugh — 1:02.73, 18

William Monsonnec — 1:04.85, 23

Connor Winn — 1:15.30, 37

800-meter run

Riley Allen — 2:02.67, 1

Connor Scranton — 2:10.73, 4

1,600-meter run

Carter Severson — 2:02.67, 1

Tyler Driggs — 5:40.02, 12

Jeremiah Debar — 5:41.73, 13

Wilson Eike — 6:14.98, 31

3,200-meter run

Garrett Flint — 12:24.80, 11

Nick Pugh — 13:28.55, 14

4x100-meter relay

Victor Silva/Jared Atkin/Cale Scranton/Grant Wade— 47.67, 3

4x200-meter relay

Miki Klimper/Grant Wade/Isaac Trevenen/Victor Silva — 1:36.44, 1

4x400-meter relay

Miki Klimper/Connor Scranton/Carter Severson/Grant Wade — 3:38.89, 1

Riley Allen/Ruben Duarte/Colin Jensen/Isaac Trevenen — 3:42.39, 2

Jeremiah Debar/Tyler Driggs/Wilson Eike/Josh Worster — 4:10.54, 9

4x800-meter relay

Garrett Flint/Riley Allen/Connor Scranton/Carter Severson — 8:31.59, 1

Discus

Keenan Hildebrandt — 159’ 0.5”, 1

Zane Shipman — 107’ 4”, 6

Toryn Hume — 96’ 8.5”, 12

Josh Worster — 92’ 9.5”, 18

Trevor Hume — 77’ 5.5”, 32

Aaron Hernandez — 72’ 10”, 35

Robert Schmidt — N/A

Connor Winn — N/A

Shot put

Keenan Hildebrandt — 56’ 7.5”, 1

Zane Shipman — 38’ 1”, 7

Toryn Hume — 37’ 7”, 8

Aaron Hernandez — 34’ 3”, 12

Josh Worster — 32’ 9”, 21

Robert Schmidt — 25’, 39

Connor Winn — 24’ 11”, 40

Trevor Hume — 22’ 8.5”, 43

High jump

Colin Jensen — N/A

Long jump

Cale Scranton — 17’ 8.5”, 6

Leon Sanderson — 16’ 9.25”, 12

Douglas Holland — 15’ 2.75”, 19

Cody Lewis — 12’ 6.75”, 28

Daniel Moore — N/A

Triple jump

Cale Scranton — 37’ 6.5”, 5

Leon Sanderson — 36’, 7

Daniel Moore — N/A

