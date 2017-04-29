Faith Column: A new creation

2 Corinthians 5:17 — Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.

We just celebrated Easter. When Jesus shed His blood, suffered and died on a cross and then arose as victor over death, He was establishing a new covenant. This is the cornerstone of a new and better covenant that is based on better blood and better promises. If the first covenant did not have limitations, there would have been no need for a new one. The law and blood sacrifices of the old covenant could not restore righteous-ness or relationship with God.

God created man to have fellowship with Himself. He would walk and talk with Adam and Eve in the cool breeze. God’s desire from the time that Adam and Eve fell into sin was to redeem man from sin so that fellowship could be restored. Sin caused separation from God and it destroyed relationship. The establishment of the new covenant through Jesus’ blood restored intimate relationship. This is so valuable to God.

He wants an intimate personal relationship with you!

Without the shedding of blood, there is no remission of sin. The blood of the old covenant was from animals. This blood sacrifice coupled with laws and ceremonies for cleansing could not reach into the heart or the conscience of man. Hebrews 9 tells us that these things were only a temporary means of purifying the flesh until the time of Christ. When Jesus’ blood was shed, it was more powerful and deep reaching. In fact, wherever the power of sin has gone and brought defilement, the blood of Jesus can go and bring cleansing and new life. Jesus’ blood redeems, cleanses and brings a man into a state of right relationship with God. According to the covenant terms, the only thing a man must do to become a beneficiary of the new covenant is to put faith in Jesus Christ.

Faith in Christ does more than forgive sins. It does forgive sins, but it also causes the spirit of man to be born anew in righteousness and true holiness. Faith in Christ causes a person to become a new creation. It re-births the spirit of man in the image of God. In Titus it says we are saved by the washing of regeneration and the renewing of the Holy Spirit. This means that the believer is not just a sinner saved by grace, but that he has become a new creation. Such radical change takes place to you in the new birth that you really need to ask God to reintroduce you to your new self. You are no longer who you used to be. Old things have passed away and all things have become new.

You see, what Jesus did on the cross, He did not do for himself but for mankind. God was working in Christ, but He was not working on Christ. He was working on redeeming man. The death of Jesus on the cross was necessary because our sinful nature needed to die. There is a death in the gospel. This death is good news because it indicates that the sinful nature that controlled us and ruined our lives was crucified. You need to know that the old rebel within your heart was crucified with Christ. He is no longer alive. The resurrection of Christ was necessary because a new man, a new nature, and a new heart needed to be made. The believer is not merely a man altered, but a man remade. Begin to recognize your new identity in Christ today!

Jason Haskell

Senior pastor, New Creation Church