Superfood Tip: Eat more bananas

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Friday, April 28, 2017

Bananas are available for purchase year round, making them an easy snack with a health boost anytime of the year.

According to medicalnewstoday.com, bananas help combat cancer, asthma, cancer and increase the health of your heart.

They're also great for treating diabetes, diarrhea and giving your brain a mental boost. So if you're needing a little "pick-me-up" eat a banana.

