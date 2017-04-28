Students plan to be ‘Footloose’ at this year’s Moffat County High School Prom

— The story of a rebellious teen that taught a town to dance is the inspiration for this year’s biggest school dance — the Moffat County High School Prom.

2017 Prom Committee members Students: Nate Mach Ivan Beason William Monsonnec Madison Jones Olivia Neece Jeremy Looper Andrea Fernandaz Sarah Jones Grant Wade Jessica Johnson Melissa Davis Advisor: Brian Jennings Volunteer Advisor: Shana Folley

The annual prom is on Saturday night and is themed — Footloose: Rustic Romance — after the movies. The grand march starts at 7 p.m. followed by the dance from 8 p.m. until around midnight and students must have their prom ticket key chain to enter.

Snacks and water will be provided and a cash juice bar will be available. This year, prom is being held at the Clarion Inn & Suites. To give the Clarion a high-end hotel feel, restrooms will be stocked with amenities such as safety pins and breath mints and other convince items.

Other special activities for prom will include:

• Pro-Image Photography will be providing professional photos staring about 6:30 p.m. at Cassidy’s, the restaurant at the Clarion.

• During the dance students will have a variety of wooden yard games to play.

• Students also will vote for senior class prom king and queen.

• Royalty — junior class prince and princess, king and queen — will be crowned towards the end of the dance.

• An after-prom party will be held Thunder Rolls bowling alley.

An event of this size takes a team to pull together, which was led by a MCHS faculty sponsor.

Brian Jennings is a first year social studies teacher at MCHS, one of the advisors for the junior class and volunteered to act as sponsor for this year’s prom.

“The junior class advisors are in charge of prom each year. Brian was the one asked to help. He’s a first year teacher who has never been to a prom or wedding,” said volunteer advisor Shana Folley.

Jenning recruited Folley to assist him.

“A big shout-out to Shana Folley for all of her time and dedication she put into it. Without her help prom would be nowhere near the caliber it is going to be,” Jennings said.

The prom committee met all week to decorate the venue and finalize the tiny details that will make prom memorable. The Craig Daily Press caught up with the advisors and student prom committee members to learn more about this year’s prom.

CDP: What goes into organizing the annual prom?

Prom committee: The ingredients for this year’s prom included patients, brains and anger management and, this year, lots of glitter. Some committee members learned that they did not like glitter.

CDP: When did planning start?

Prom committee: We started planning around February, but normally planning starts in September or October, so we had to plan a lot of things in advance — the DJ, the photographer, picking a location and choices for the junior and senior class to choose and vote on the theme. Not to mention the trailer loads of decorations we’ve brought in for it.

CDP: This year’s theme is “Footloose: Rustic Romance.” How was this theme chosen? What does it represent?

Prom committee: The juniors and seniors voted on six different categories including Beauty and the Beast, Venice and the winner — Footloose: Rustic Romance. The decorations will be reminiscent of the prom scene in the 2011 “Footloose: movie with a few hints of the classic film.

CDP: How will the theme be reflected in decorations and dress?

Prom committee: Miss Folley brought a bunch of authentic props from her father’s property and her own home.

CDP: What arrangements have been made for music?

Prom committee: KRAI will be responsible for the music this year. They have done a great job in the past. We are hoping to play the “Footloose” theme song at least once.

CDP: What does it cost to hold prom and how are the needed funds raised?

Prom committee: We made the majority of our funds from ticket sales this year. (Tickets started at $25 and grew in price each week. By Saturday, they were selling at $65 a piece.) Organizing an event of this magnitude can get quite pricey, but the kindness of community members giving us supplies has kept us under budget and given the junior class a great head start for their senior gift and graduation costs.

CDP: The location of this year’s prom is the Clarion Inn & Suites. Why was this location chosen?

Prom committee: We wanted to try something different with a change of scenery. Teresa Maneotis and her staff of the Clarion are very supportive of our students and community. We are very thankful for the Clarion’s staff that makes this whole thing possible with their tremendous hospitality.

CDP: Besides the theme and venue are there any big differences between the 2017 prom and past MCHS proms?

Prom committee: This year we have all the way form seventh-graders to seniors helping out on the committee. It’s not at the high school for once, which is exciting for us to get out of our school.

CDP: Proms are very traditional events dating back to the early 19th century. Why are they still important today?

Prom committee: It’s a right of passage. It’s the seniors’ last chance to party with their friends. It is a part of the American dream. It’s one of the few big events where we can dress up and feel special, and not end up married.

CDP: What makes prom special?

Prom committee: It’s a chance to dress up like the upper class. The creative ways guys use to ask the girls to the dance. For the girls, having a reason to go to the salon and have hair, makeup and nails done and to feel pampered.

CDP: What are you most looking forward to about prom this year?

Prom committee: Going to my first prom and seeing the result of all our hard work, the juice bar and dancing the night away. I’m looking forward to seeing the end result, but also seeing how people react to the difference of it being held at the Clarion and the authentic decorations versus cardboard cutouts of recent, past proms.

CDP: What else would you like readers to know about the 2017 MCHS prom?

Prom committee: It’s going to be fun.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.