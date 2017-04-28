Riddle room adventures now open: Education briefs

Craig Christian Church will turn its youth building into a riddle room for one week beginning through May 5.

A riddle room is an immersion experience putting game players into a world of puzzles, clues, locks and obstacles. The objective is to beat the room by solving the game before time runs out. Three rooms with various themes and levels of difficulty will be offered. Proceeds will be used for the youth volleyball pit and to build a youth patio. Admission is $15 per person, $35 for families with discounts for whole room rental and groups of 16 or more people. Space is limited and reservations are required.

To register visit: www.craigchurch.org.



CPR and First Aid certification May 6

CNCC is offering a course for people that need to learn the fundamentals of basic life support, so that the appropriate course of action can be taken should an emergency arise. Seniors pay $20 for everyone else the course costs $55. Tanya Stoffle will teach the class 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 in room CT210 at CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Ewe and Me and A Cup O' Tea is May 6

Have tea and snacks with award winning author Sue Batton Leonard who will introduce her new book "Sew the Heart." There will be farm fun for all ages, sheep, alpaca, chickens and their babies. Learn about ranching, shearing and how yarn is made. Cost is $15 per person including a copy of the book or $7 for tea only. Starts at 1 p.m. on May 6 at Yampa Valley Fiberworks, 41180 North Highway 13, Craig.

Children’s book giveaways continue during Children’s Book Week May 1 to 7

Bring your child to Moffat County library next week and receive a free book. Special events are planned including:

Parents collaboration to discuss favorite stories, authors and characters during this program that will help ensure your child develops a love of reading. The event will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Support the joy of reading by attending story time at 10 and 11:30 a.m. on May 4.

The Family Literacy Night “Book Walk” will encourage families to create and explore an activity from 3 to 5 p.m. on May 4.

All events will be held at the Moffat County Library 570 Green St., Craig.

PAC Fundraiser ends May 9

The Axis Steel PAC the Bin scrap metal recycling fundraiser is on now until May 9. Axis Steel is collecting Junk Metal as a fundraiser for Parent Advisory Councils (PAC). Each school has a roll off dumpster in the parking lot to collect junk metal. Every school receives money based on the weight of the metal donated for that school. The school that collects the most wins a $500 bonus.

Items that cannot be accepted include:

• Any tank, machine or other item containing gas or diesel fuel.

• Transformers, ballasts, capacitors or any other item containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB).

• Used oil filters

• Radioactive material

• Explosives

• Asbestos

• Any tank canister or bottle unless a hole has been cut in it and the valve has been removed.

• Used barrels, unless the top is off, it is whole and not crushed, and it has been rinsed.

• Any other potentially hazardous material or materials containing oil or sludge.

Items that can be dropped off in the bins include: aluminum cans, lawn mowers, scrap iron, exercise equipment, appliances, trampolines, brass, copper and just about anything metal.

Junk cars and old batteries should be taken directly to Axis Steel at 802 E. Second Place.

For more information call Axis Steel at 970-824-3256.

Registration for Reach Your Peak Summer Camps open

Registration is open for Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Reach Your Peak Summer Camps. Camps are available in Craig, Rangely, Meeker and Oak Creek for middle and high school-aged students.

This year’s camps include: Lego Mindstorm Robotics Camp, Middle School Theater Camp, Digital Art Camp, Hire Me First Camp, Middle School Photography Camp, Middle School Entrepreneurship Camp, Middle School Entrepreneurship Camp, High School Photography Camp, Film School Camp, Paleontology Summer Camp, Leadership Challenge Camp and Math in Motion. Prices vary and scholarships are available.

More information and instructions for registration can be found at www.cncc.edu/youthprograms.