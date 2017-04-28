From Pipi's Pasture: Playhouses inspired by imagination

Each spring after the snow had melted and the trees had leaves, my sisters, Charlotte and Darlene, and I checked out our playhouses. That was years ago when we were growing up on the ranch.

Our playhouses weren’t built of wood or plastic or anything else. In fact they weren’t really “houses” at all, and they were built by using the imagination. To get to our playhouses all we had to do was walk into the thicket of chokecherry, serviceberry and oak trees behind our backyard.

Here and there the thicket opened up around large rocks — really large rocks. These openings weren’t very large but were big enough to make cozy little houses with trees for walls and rocks big enough to become tables and stoves. Sometimes there were smaller rocks, too, that became chairs.

By using our imaginations we made our playhouses into pioneer homes in the wilderness or dozens of other scenarios. We found cans, old pans and other throwaways to use for cooking pretend meals in our houses. If we couldn’t find actual utensils, we used what nature provided. Sticks were turned into forks, knives and spoons. Big plant leaves became plates. Imagination is wonderful.

One thing we did not do was take our dolls and doll dishes outside to the playhouses. We treasured these things and didn’t want to take the chance that something would happen to them.

A ditch ran behind the thicket of trees so we turned long sticks into pretend fishing poles and “caught” leaf or stick fish, carried them to our houses, and cooked them up. We mixed up dirt and water and turned it into wonderful mud pie dishes that we left on our rock stoves to dry.

If anyone had listened in on our play, this is an idea of what he or she would have heard as we played.

“Pretend that this is a stove, OK? Pretend that it is hot.”

“Charlotte, you say, ‘I’m going to cook the fish now.’”

“These are our plates. OK?”

It sounds silly, but that’s the way we talked.

At first we had one playhouse. It was closest to our backyard, a little space nestled back in the trees. I can remember our mom cutting back some of the branches with a hatchet so that we had a nice entrance. Then, as we got older, we searched the thicket for other playhouses so that each of us could have one of our own.

During the summer Mom often helped Dad in the hayfield. Some small thickets of trees grew along the edges of the fields. These provided temporary playhouses to keep us busy while our parents worked. In later years, when we had children and then grandchildren, they looked forward to playing in the trees when we moved cows to summer pasture. There is nothing more wonderful than imaginative play!

It has been many, many years since I have revisited the site of our childhood playhouses. Perhaps that’s something for my summer bucket list.