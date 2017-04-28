Over a Cup of Coffee: A recipe for a meat pie

Last week this column’s featured recipes for using leftover ham. This week’s recipe, ”Savory Meat Pie,” uses leftover cooked meat such as beef, lamb, or veal and leftover cooked vegetables. When I roast beef we always have some left that I chop up for beef stew, but this week’s recipe is another alternative. Also included in this week’s column is a recipe for biscuit dough that I’ve used a lot. It’s good.

Savory Meat Pie

¼ cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons chopped green pepper

2 cups diced cooked meat (beef, lamb or veal)

2 cups diced cooked vegetables

1 ½ to 2 cups well-seasoned gravy

dough for biscuits

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Sauté the onion and green pepper in hot fat. Combine the meat and vegetables with the gravy that has been thinned with milk or stock. Vegetable choices include carrots, celery, peas, corn, turnips and parsnips. Place the mixture in a two-quart baking dish. Heat in the oven for 15 minutes. Cover with biscuit dough. Cut slits in the top to allow steam to escape. Bake about 20 minutes or until golden brown. Serves six.

Biscuit Dough

2 cups sifted flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons shortening

2/3 cup milk

Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Sift dry ingredients into the mixing bowl. Cut in shortening with a pastry blender or fork until the mixture resembles a “meal.” Stir in almost all of the milk. If dough does not seem pliable, add enough to make a soft, puffy dough that’s easy to roll out. Too much milk makes the dough sticky. Round up on a lightly floured, cloth-covered board. Knead lightly about six times. Handle lightly.

Roll dough or pat it out with a floured hand to about ¼ inch thick. Cut close together with a floured biscuit cutter. Place close together for biscuits with soft sides, an inch apart for biscuits with crusty sides on an ungreased baking sheet. Place in the middle of the oven. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. You do not have to cut out the biscuits when putting the dough on a meat pie.

These recipes came from my old recipe book that it missing the cover and a bunch of other pages.

If you have a recipe that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig 81626.