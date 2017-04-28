MRH Living Well: MRH Medical Office Building to bring convenience, more efficient care

Last fall, the Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees began a lengthy Master Site Planning process that involved all the buildings and properties owned and operated by Memorial Regional Health, including the MRH Medical Clinic. On review of the current building, it became clear that it had reached the end of its life. The costs to make repairs, bring it up to code, and make it efficient exceeds the cost to build something new. After much consideration, the board decided to explore building a new Medical Office Building (MOB) adjacent to the hospital.

The current building, built in 1949 as the original hospital, is a hodgepodge of several add-ons that have been cobbled together over the years, making for a terribly inefficient space, especially for a medical office. Effective medical offices are designed with care in mind, offering good flow for staff and patients, and convenience to auxiliary services.

“A building assessment showed that every system, including mechanical, electrical, and plumbing, are no longer working properly. There are parts of the building, like the basement, that can’t even be occupied because they are not up to code. The cost to repair would be high, and remodeling is not a feasible option, because of all the random add-ons,” said Andy Daniels, MRH CEO.

An architect has been hired to begin the process of designing a three-story MOB, two stories for physician practices and a third story for future growth. There are many steps to complete before leaders know whether the building will be financially feasible, and the design phase will take several months. If all goes well, leaders of the health system will have a final, approved design by November so the project can be put out to bid in January 2018.

The MOB will be adjacent to the hospital on a current 17-acre lot, and will be 60,000 square feet. That’s actually less square feet than the current building, but it will more than make up for it by being built for efficiency, and modern and pleasing. It will accommodate all current services, with the addition of rehabilitation and the expansion of others, and allow room for future growth.

“We’ll be able to offer cardiac rehabilitation services, which we can’t do today. We’ll be able to expand some services, including physical therapy and infusion services. Right now, infusion is in a shared, difficult space. In the new building, it will be a more pleasing, spa-like environment for those undergoing cancer treatments. We’ll also add a retail pharmacy, which will make it much more convenient to get medications onsite and into the late evening hours,” Daniels said.

Another benefit will be that the newer, more inviting space will bode well in recruiting new doctors and providers to the health system. Also, staff will be able to access the new PT space and gym to work out on their breaks. Parking space will be added, increasing the number of spaces by 163 to accommodate easy access to the front door of the building.

“A new medical office building was part of the original plans when the new hospital was built in 2009. It’s overdue. The current building is one crisis away from not functioning at all,” Daniels said.

It’s important to note that this new venture will be paid for out of the health system’s general operating budget, and through a proposed USDA loan. No new tax mills or bonds are being considered for the project. If you have any questions on the planned MOB, or happenings at Memorial Regional Health, feel free to call the administrative office at 970-824-9411.

“One of the components of a strong community is having strong healthcare facilities. We’re pleased to start the planning process on this new building, so we can better serve our patients in the future,” Daniels concluded.