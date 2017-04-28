$695K spent by MRH to purchase Moffat Family Clinic and Centennial Home Health

— The services offered by Memorial Regional Health are expanding after the hospital board approved $695,000, to be paid out over five years, to purchase Moffat Family Clinic and Centennial Home Health.

“We want to cover everyone from the day they were born to the day that they pass away,” said Todd Jourgensen, chair of the hospital board.

The acquisition of these two businesses allows MRH to close gaps in their services.

“It is important to us to have continuity of care and we didn’t have that. Now we do,” said MRH CEO Andy Daniels.

MRH paid a fair market value for both businesses as assessed by an independent third party, Daniels said.

They paid $120,000 up front for furniture and fixtures and will spend another $500,000 over the next five years to purchase Moffat Family Clinic. Additionally, MRH paid $75,000 to purchase Centennial Home Health, Daniels said.

Both businesses were strong and had no intention of closing; however, both had good reasons for selling.

“Today's healthcare environment strongly promotes strategic affiliations and collaboration between hospitals and providers… As an owner of Centennial Home Care this opportunity made sense,” said Mark Anderson, physical therapist and president of Mountain Land Rehabilitation, Inc.“

The business side of running the medical practice was increasingly burdensome to Dr. Larry Kipe, the sole primary care provider at Moffat Family Clinic.

“It’s truly getting harder and harder to remain afloat and dedicate time to a small practice,” Kipe said.

Nearly all staff of both the clinic and home health provider will be staying on with MRH. One exception is Marina Kipe who will not be retained due to MRH policy against hiring providers' family members.

“The human resources people couldn’t have been nicer. Benefits have been gained. No one took a pay cut and some got raises,” Kipe said.

The acquisitions mean that MRH is in a position to expand patient care — including offering a new in-patient hospice service — without additional investment.

“We maintain a 24-hour ambulance service. We have talked with the EMS team and they are excited about the opportunity to provide home health. We lose about $350,000 on providing EMS services. It allows us to use personnel to offset that loss,” Daniels said.

Bringing the three entities together to expand MRH services should expand the choices in medical services provided locally without any additional cost to taxpayers.

“I think it's brilliant. It works out perfectly for everything we are trying to do,” Jourgensen said. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”

