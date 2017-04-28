Fitness Tip: 3 fun ways to burn 100 calories

Burning calories helps you maintain a healthy weight, but what if you're always on the go and have a difficult time fitting in a daily exercise routine?

Well, according to Women's Day, there are quick and fun ways to burn calories that won't take up tons of time.

1) Dance around with your children or to your favorite song. Most songs last anywhere from two to four minutes. Get your groove on and burn at least 100 calories while dancing around the house.

2) Vacuuming for 25 minutes keeps you lean while your house stays clean.

3) Go bowling to burn calories and have fun. Roughly 30 minutes of bowling can burn at least 100 calories.