Craig police warn of latest 'Publishers Clearing House' scam

Craig Police Department is warning of a new scam targeting area residents under the guise of the Publishers Clearing House.

The scam involves a letter claiming that the recipient is the winner of a grand prize. In one example, the letter offers winnings of $600,000. It also includes a “sponsorship check” for nearly $11,000 to be applied towards “out of pocket expenses” such as “customs taxes and processing fees.”

The scam seeks to gain access to personal bank account information and lists a phone number and the name of a claims agent for recipients to call. Police advise people not try to cash the check, to call the number and do not disclose any personal information.

Attentive readers of the check and the letter will also note misspelled words and unusual wording and spacing.