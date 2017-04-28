Craig Concert closes season with multi-instrument band New Odyssey

The sounds of a full orchestra will be heard soon in Craig, but the number of musicians performing might surprise you.

The final show of the 2016-17 season for Craig Concert Association takes place at 7 p.m. Monday night as New Odyssey takes the stage at Moffat County High School.

The group is a trio boasting the tag “three guys, 30 instruments, 30 years” with multi-talented members Gary Todd, Michael Jay and Gary Polkow bringing a wide range of tunes as well as a sense of humor to the show.

The three entertainers have worked together for three decades and range in experience from musical theater to acrobatics and offer energetic shows complete with comedy, skits and audience participation amid the sounds of classic rock, country and other genres in a family-friendly environment.

Admission is free to season ticketholders and $20 at the door. CCA will also be selling advance tickets for its 2017-18 season.

For more information on Craig Concert Association, call 970-824-2080.