Cat stuck in vent: On the record for April 27

Craig Police Department

Thursday, April 27

1:14 a.m. On Victory Way at Murdoch’s, officers responded to a report of a man who appeared drunk walking along the road.

7:55 a.m. At East Seventh Street and Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a non-injury, three-car crash involving a Ford Excursion, Chevy pickup and a Subaru. A summons was issued to one driver.

8:37 a.m. At Loaf ‘N Jug, officers responded to a report of a two-car crash. One vehicle backed into another and one driver was cited for improper backing.

1:44 p.m. On the 1400 block of Heather, officers responded to a report of a cat stuck in a vent in someone’s house. The cat freed itself before officers arrived.

3:54 p.m. At City Market, officers responded to a report of theft. A male party with shoulder-length hair wearing a camo jacket shoplifted food from the deli, but officers did not find him.

7:34 p.m. At Stockmen’s Liquors, officers responded to a report of a traffic stop. A 23-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence, no insurance, speed, and changing lanes when unsafe. When officers attempted to stop the party as he was driving, he pulled into Stockmen’s.

9:02 p.m. On the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, officers responded to a report of harassment by text. Two parties were calling each other foul names and were warned.

10:31 p.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, a man thought someone had struck his house with fireworks, but no damage was found.