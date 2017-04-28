Captured: Craig man wanted on assault, menacing charges, found hiding in attic

— Wanted criminal Tanner Sholes was apprehended Wednesday after evading law enforcement officials for two weeks.

Hayden Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest April 11 on suspicion of vehicular assault, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, third-degree assault, child abuse, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, driving under restraint and reckless driving.

Sholes was found hiding in the home of a family member on Moffat County Road 18S Wednesday, according to Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume. The interagency Moffat County Combined Tactical Team, comprised of Moffat County Sheriff’s deputies and Craig Police officers, conducted the arrest.

A sheriff’s deputy spotted him outside the residence. He retreated indoors and refused to come out, prompting officers to obtain a search warrant, Hume said. The premises was fully searched and Sholes was found hiding in the attic.

He is now being held at the Routt County Jail.

“We’re very glad that he’s in custody,” said Hayden Chief of Police Greg Tuliszewski. “We’re very grateful for the interagency cooperation. Our agencies worked very well together to bring someone who was wanted into custody.”

Sholes was wanted for an incident that took place the evening of April 11 at a residence in Hayden. According to Routt County Court documents, he threatened a man with a crowbar, attempting to strike him several times.

He then got behind the wheel of a car and made two attempts to hit the man with the car with two young children on board. He hit the man on the second attempt, causing minor injury, and sped away across the grass, driving over a sign in the process. His driver’s license was suspended.

Sholes has been arrested more than 30 times in the past 17 years and has been convicted on charges including criminal mischief, felony trespassing, harassment and disorderly conduct.