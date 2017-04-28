Beauty Tip: Coconut oil has many beauty benefits

You may have heard the health benefits of eating coconut oil, but did you know it’s also great for your skin? Ditch the expensive lotions with dozens of ingredients you can’t pronounce and try plain coconut oil on your skin instead. It’s natural, absorbs fairly quickly and smells delicious. Here are a few other ideas to try:

• Add a few drops of essential oil to a jar of melted coconut oil to create your own scent.

• Use coconut oil to shave your legs instead of shaving cream.

• Apply a dab on your cheekbones on top of your makeup for a natural highlighting effect.

• To remove eye makeup, put a small amount on a cotton ball and rub gently over your eyes.

• For a natural deep conditioner, rub a small dollop into your hair, comb through, tie into a loose bun and leave overnight, taking care to cover your pillow with a soft towel or sleep in a shower cap. Shampoo the next morning as usual.