Superfood Tips: Add nuts to your diet

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Friday, September 30, 2016

Nuts add a bountiful boost to your diet, and they’re great snacks.

To top it off, they’re very good for you, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Besides being packed with protein, most nuts contain at least some of these heart-healthy substances: Unsaturated fats. It's not entirely clear why, but it's thought that the "good" fats in nuts — both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats — lower bad cholesterol levels,” states the Mayo Clinic.

