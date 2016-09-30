Over a Cup of Coffee: Recipes for using apples

This week we picked a bumper crop of apples from our two fruit trees. One tree produces a variety of Gala apples. They turn red and are delicious when eaten raw. The other tree produces some type of yellow-green apples that are best used for cooking.

It’s always a challenge to get the time to use up all of the apples. One way that we enjoy the cooking apples is to peel them, remove the seeds, and then slice the apples into a saucepan. The apples are covered with water and cooked until tender. Sugar and cinnamon are added to taste. The apples are served warm or cold, with cream or whipped topping. They keep well in the refrigerator.

We enjoy the Gala apples when sliced with a dip or plain — without anything else.

Anyway, this week’s column features two recipes for apple cakes. Probably the most time-consuming part of the recipes is cutting up the apples.

Fresh Apple Spice Cake

4 cups diced apples

2 cups sugar

2 beaten eggs

½ cup oil

2 1/3 cups flour

2 teaspoons soda

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 to 2 teaspoons cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix the eggs, sugar, and oil well. Add the remaining ingredients except apples and mix well. Then add the apples. Pour into a 9x13-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes.

Fresh Apple Cake

1 cup sugar

5 medium apples, chopped

¼ cup butter

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup raisins

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup chopped nuts

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9x13-inch pan. Mix the sugar and apples, let stand. Cream butter. Add sugar and apples. Add the beaten egg, vanilla and raisins. Mix flour, baking soda, nutmeg, and salt. Combine apple mixture and flour mixture. Mix well. Add nuts. Pour into the greased and floured pan and bake at 350 degrees for one hour.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If you do, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig 81626.