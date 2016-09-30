Northwest Colorado rodeo ranks highly as fall season concludes

The short-lived fall season is in the books for Colorado State High School Rodeo Association, and those from Northwest Colorado must be feeling pretty satisfied heading into winter.

Members of the Moffat County High School rodeo team are in great position for when the season picks up again in spring after command performances during events in Sept. 16 and 17 in Montrose and Sept. 23 and 24 in Elizabeth.

Following her time in Montrose, Kinlie Brennise climbed to the top of the list of the girls all-around rankings, helped along by wins in pole bending and breakaway roping, as well as back-to-back pole bending victories in Elizabeth.

Some terrific team roping with brother Kasen also claimed a win in Montrose, as the siblings ultimately securing the top ranking in the team event.

Kasen also had an individual win, finishing first in tie down in Montrose’s opening day, while Yampa’s Jace Logan took a victory in steer wrestling the following round.

Montrose saw the most Northwest Colorado competitors, as both bull riders Ty Pinnt and Dillon Burch were in action, as were siblings Madison and Yancey Weber in the team roping, their best result seventh, Madison also fifth in Montrose breakaway. Burns’ Miranda Hammer also earned sixth in pole bending, and Hayden’s Kaitlynn Hayes had her top numbers at 12th in Elizabeth’s goat tying.

In junior high happenings, Craig’s John Harding joined the middle school mix in Montrose, getting fifth in chute dogging. In Elizabeth, Hayden’s Keenan Hayes had dual second-place finishes in bull riding, and Yampa’s Kody Logan took the silver in both team roping and chute dogging the same weekend.

Kody Logan leads the rankings in the boys breakaway roping, and Keenan Hayes has the same distinction in bulls and saddle bronc steers.

Rodeo athletes will go their own ways during the winter season but will be back in action for CSHSRA in Lamar in early April.

High school rodeo event standings

Competitor — Season ranking

Barrel racing

Kinlie Brennise — 6

Breakaway roping

Kinlie Brennise — 3

Madison Weber —18

Bull riding

Dillon Burch— 8

Goat tying

Kinlie Brennise — 4

Kaitlynn Hayes — 18

Pole bending

Kinlie Brennise — 4

Miranda Hammer — 18

Reined cow horse

Jace Logan — 3

Kinlie Brennise — 7

Steer wrestling

Jace Logan — 3

Team roping

Kasen Brennise/Kinlie Brennise — 1

Jace Logan — 15

Madison Weber/Yancey Weber — 23

Tie down roping

Kasen Brennise — 6

Jace Logan — 7

All-around points

Girls

Competitor — Season points, current rank

Kinlie Brennise— 1

Madison Weber — 30

Miranda Hammer — 33

Kaitlynn Hayes — 43

Boys

Jace Logan — 3

Kasen Brennise — 6

Dillon Burch — 45

Yancey Weber — 46

Junior high event standings

Bareback steer

Keenan Hayes — 2

Kody Logan — 3

Boys breakaway roping

Kody Logan — 1

John Harding — 11

Boys goat tying

Kody Logan — 3

Bull riding

Keenan Hayes — 1

Chute dogging

Keenan Hayes— 7

Kody Logan — 8

John Harding — 10

Ribbon roping

Kody Logan — 6

Saddle bronc

Keenan Hayes — 1

Team roping

Kody Logan — 9

All-around points

Kody Logan — 3

Keenan Hayes — 7

John Harding — 24