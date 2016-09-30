Moffat County real estate transactions for July
• Address: 400 County Road 200
Seller: Robert S Hadley
Buyer: Jason Ahlstrom
Sale price: $215,000
• Address: 2208 Williams Lane
Seller: Secretary of HUD
Buyer: Roberto Lopez
Sale price: $42,000
• Address: 3361 County Road 7
Seller: Jason Ahlstrom
Buyer: Steven Ahlstrom
Sale price: $155,000
• Address: 1920 Crockett Dr.
Seller: Dwayne E & Brenda Powell
Buyer: Darrek M Stoffel
Sale price: $190,000
• Address: 290 Hill Dr.
Seller: Gary D Bradford
Buyer: Nathan B Ellgen
Sale price: $247,000
• Address: 45570 North Highway 13
Seller: Robert L Snavley
Buyer: Margaret R Anderson
Sale price: $399,000
• Address: 95 Veatch St.
Seller: Square Top 3 LLC
Buyer: Doug McIntyre
Sale price: $35,000
• Address: 2539 Boulder Dr.
Seller: Jerry S Pierson Revocable Trust
Buyer: James A Oliver
Sale price: $35,000
• Address: 899 Union St.
Seller: Brent L Brighton
Buyer: Kyle Francone
Sale price: $280,000
• Address: 204 E. Second St.
Seller: Theresa Welborn
Buyer: Jim Person
Sale price: $66,200
• Address: 316 Sunset Dr.
Seller: Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC
Buyer: Daniel Meyer
Sale price: $37,900
• Address: 403 Hill Dr.
Seller: Randy Sloan
Buyer: Gina Robison
Sale price: $134,700
• Address: 61891 West Highway 40
Seller: Russell & Robin S Hope
Buyer: Donald A Black
Sale price: $78,800
• Address: 1055 County Road 209
Seller: Rhonda J Newberry
Buyer: Linda M Becker
Sale price: $160,000
• Address: 684 Russell St.
Seller: Steven Mark Proctor
Buyer: Richard D Arnold
Sale price: $143,000
• Address: 541-543 Colorado St.
Seller: Claire M Lefler
Buyer: NCM Holdings LLC
Sale price: $105,000
• Address: 2320 Crockett Dr.
Seller: Arthur D Stark
Buyer: Max A Kelly
Sale price: $85,800
• Address: 1001 Alta Court
Seller: Thomas D Shaw
Buyer: Roger Oneal Richmond
Sale price: $345,000
• Address: 1629 Boulder Dr.
Seller: Peter F Mikulin
Buyer: Robert McPhate
Sale price: $7,000
• Address: 3270 County Road 31
Seller: Carol Taylor
Buyer: Kim C Stehle
Sale price: $50,000
• Address: 3270 County Road 31
Seller: Janet Leonard
Buyer: Kim C Stehle
Sale price: $50,000
• Address: 622 Valley View Dr.
Seller: Sherman P Romney
Buyer: Stephanie Tetley
Sale price: $66,000
• Address: 354 Johnson View Court
Seller: Ronald I & Alta N Weaver
Buyer: Earl G Halteman
Sale price: $220,000
• Address: 118 Ervin St.
Seller: Paul M & Sherrie R Knez
Buyer: Scott Alan Simpson
Sale price: $318,000
• Address: 370 Apple St.
Seller: Jerry J Sisneros
Buyer: Paul D Harrell
Sale price: $177,000
• Address: 1287 Mariana Way
Seller: Secretary of HUD
Buyer: Lonnie Gustin
Sale price: $48,000
• Address: 395 Rose St.
Seller: Barbara Sholes
Buyer: Chandra N Combs
Sale price: $67,500
• Address: 855 Ashley Road
Seller: Jackie A Pomeroy
Buyer: Pauline A Kearney
Sale price: $57,000
• Address: 715 Taylor St.
Seller: William V Lawrence
Buyer: David W Ulrich
Sale price: $195,000
• Address: 167 Woodbury Dr.
Seller: Werner Testamentary Trust
Buyer: Johnny W Mann
Sale price: $138,000
• Address: 799 Slater Way Road
Seller: Mary T Biester Revocable Trust
Buyer: Kathleen Iskra
Sale price: $59,900
• Address: 576 School St.
Seller: Hamill Family Partnership LLLP
Buyer: Nicholas Myers
Sale price: $110,000
• Address: 920 E. Ninth St.
Seller: Kyle Ryan Booth
Buyer: Shad Curtis
Sale price: $205,000
• Address: 746 E. 12th St.
Seller: Melissa Jefferson
Buyer: Gary Sheveland
Sale price: $3,700
• Address: 746 E. 12th St.
Seller: Melissa Jefferson
Buyer: Gary Sheveland
Sale price: $3,800
• Address: 746 E. 12th St.
Seller: Melissa Jefferson
Buyer: Gary Sheveland
Sale price: $20,000
• Address: 861 South Saddoris Dr.
Seller: Jordan P Schoof
Buyer: Laura Y Ramirez Duarte
Sale price: $149,900
• Address: 2210 W. 3rd St.
Seller: Sara Foland
Buyer: Priscilla Nelson
Sale price: $15,000
• Address: 1341 E. Victory Way
Seller: Shad Curtis
Buyer: Micah L Schrock
Sale price: $135,000
