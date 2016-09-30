Moffat County football resilient against Rams to open league play

Moffat County High School football has grown to appreciate that three points can make or break a team, and Friday night they were just glad to be on the right side of it.

The league opener for the Bulldogs resulted in a 36-33 victory against Roaring Fork while on the road in Carbondale, their closest game since the beginning of the season.

Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Roaring Fork Team — 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final MCHS — 0 14 16 6 36 RFHS — 7 0 19 7 33

Unlike a 15-12 loss in Rawlins, Wyoming, there was much more on the line for the Dogs this time, meeting their first 2A Western Slope League foe in the Rams.

Now 0-5, Roaring Fork’s desire to break their losing streak was obvious, so much so that they completely caught the Dogs off-guard, when on the first play of the their first possession Aldo Pinela caught a quick pass and turned it into an 80-yard touchdown reception to the delight of their fans.

And so the scoring race was off and running.

Keenan Hildebrandt rushed for 156 yards with 26 carries and threw for 128, running like a madman, converting to first down over and over, pounding it in twice for the score as well as two times on the two-pointer.

Dominic Pascetti picked up his first touchdown of the season from five yards, which also happened to be the TD that got Moffat County on the board early in the second quarter. Likewise, right on the heels of the second Roaring Fork fumble — Hildy recovered the first only three yards from the goal line in the first, while Zane Shipman dove on the latter — Cale Scranton earned his first varsity score with a catch for seven as he went head-first into the end zone.

A masterful catch of a screen pass by Kaden Hafey on the final play of the second half would have been a TD but turned out to be for naught thanks to a blocking call against Mikinzie Klimper.

Klimper more than redeemed himself by making what was arguably the play of the game when the Rams attempted a squib kick that he returned for about 80 yards and six points late in the third quarter.

Roaring Fork found a niche right away with going deep in passing, and that nearly threatened to take the game away from MCHS, yet it was on the Rams’ final attempt to pull ahead that the Dogs coverage clicked just when it was needed to secure the win.

Some issues with secondary defense is what Keith Gille said hurt the team, though in front everything was going great.

“Our line played tremendous,” he said.

Huge hits by Chace Marshall, Devon Mosman and Frankie Masterson helped set the tone, while other Dogs were shuffled around to good results.

According to Colorado Preps, Moffat County’s next opponent, Coal Ridge, is also now 1-0 in WSL play after a 31-22 Friday defeat of Aspen, while Basalt destroyed Steamboat Springs, 49-0.

The Titans will be a task for next week, but for now the coach is glad to walk away with the win, “walk” being the operative word.

“This is the first week we haven’t come out of it with any broken bones, knees, ankles anything like that, and I’m really happy about that,” Gille said, noting the absence of Eddie Smercina, who didn’t play this week due to an ankle sprain sustained last week. “I’m really proud of all these kids.”

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.