Healthy eating: Red lentil Thai chili

Red lentil Thai Chili

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large yellow or red pepper

1 teaspoon of salt, plus a pinch

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 1/2 lbs. sweet potatoes, cubed

1 cup red lentils

4 cups vegetable broth

2 tablespoon Thai red curry paste

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 - 15 oz. cans kidney beans, rinsed

2 - 15 oz. cans hot chili beans (sub kidney if you don’t like spice)

2 - 15 oz. cans light coconut milk

1 - 28 oz. can diced fire-roasted tomatoes

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 lime squeezed into dish, plus lime wedges for garnish

Sauté onion and bell pepper in olive oil with a pinch of salt for 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and sauté 1 more minute. Add sweet potatoes, lentils, broth, chili powder and 1 teaspoon salt. Cover and bring to a boil. Let boil for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. When sweet potatoes and lentils are soft, add beans, curry paste, coconut milk, tomatoes and cilantro and heat through. Stir in lime juice, and top with cilantro before serving.

Serves eight to 12. Preparation time: 40 minutes.

Recipe provided by Kristi Brown. Adapted from a recipe in Isa Does It, by Isa Chandra Moskowitz