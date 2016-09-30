Health Briefs: Get ready for flu and other diseases and disasters

From disease to natural disasters, there are many types of emergencies that can be prevented or more safely managed with some preparation and forethought. Start in your home: Do you have a fire extinguisher? Are your fire and carbon monoxide alarms working properly? The American Public Health Association’s “Get ready campaign” offers tips sheets to help you prepare for all kinds of emergencies http://www.getreadyforflu.org/new_pg_facts.htm

Drop in flu clinic offered Oct. 12 and 13

Northwest Colorado Health is holding a drop in flu clinic 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at The Journey at First Baptist Church, 1150 West Ninth St. A drop in flu clinic will also be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Maybell Senior Center. Flu and pneumonia shots will be available for adults and children. Costs vary. Please bring Medicare, Medicaid, CHP+ (Child Health Plan Plus) or other insurance card. Low cost options are available to individuals who do not have insurance. Cash and checks will be accepted. Flu shots also are available by appointment. Call 970-824-8233. For a schedule of upcoming flu clinics, visit www.northwestcoloradohealth.org/flu.



Drop in flu clinics offered Wednesdays

Northwest Colorado Health will hold drop in flu clinics 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 through Nov. 10 at Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell St. Flu and pneumonia shots are available for all ages. Costs vary. Please bring Medicare, Medicaid, CHP+ or other insurance card. Low cost options are available to individuals who do not have insurance. Cash and checks will be accepted. Flu shots also are available by appointment. Call 970-824-8233. For a schedule of all flu clinics, visit www.northwestcoloradohealth.org/flu.

Aging Well Programs

Northwest Colorado Health’s Aging Well programs include fitness classes, Senior Wellness and Foot Care clinics and our Wellness Wednesday program. Older adults are welcome and encouraged to join our classes and programs anytime. All services, with the exception of Foot Care and specialty fitness classes, are offered on a donation basis. For more information, call 970-871-7676 or visit http://northwestcoloradohealth.org/what_we_do/public-health/aging-well.html

Yellow fever vaccine shortage

The yellow fever vaccine, recommended or required for travel to some international destinations, is in short supply. Anyone planning travel to a yellow fever risk area should contact the travel clinic at Northwest Colorado Health to verify the vaccine is available. If possible, travelers should do this at least five weeks prior to departure. Call 970-871-7328. A list of all Colorado clinics providing the yellow fever vaccine is available at colorado.gov/cdphe/international-travel.