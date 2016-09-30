Education Briefs: HYPE on Wednesday

HYPE, or Helping Young Professionals Excel, is a speaking and networking event will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Oct.5 in Steamboat at the Chief Theater. Craig's Yampa Valley Young Professionals and Steamboat's Young Professionals Network have joined forces to present the event to help young professionals excel. There will be free travel to and from Steamboat. For more information about the event visit: http://www.steamboathype.com/home-1.html

Intermediate to Advanced Excel Workshop Oct. 8

A one-day workshop offered through CNCC’s Community Education program is designed for those who already have a basic understanding of Microsoft Office's Excel software. The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, Oct. 8, at CNCC 2801 W. Ninth St. The class is $15 for seniors and $25 for all other students.

College In Colorado hosts annual College Application Month in October

Students are encouraged to use CollegeInColorado.org for college application prep and to participate in prize giveaways.

College In Colorado, a division of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, will again host College Application Month during the month of October. The goal of College Application Month is to encourage every graduating high school senior to apply to college with the help of the resources available on CollegeInColorado.org.

Daily activities from Sept. 26 through Nov. 6 help guide students and parents through the process and as an incentive for students participating in College Application Month, College In Colorado is giving away weekly prizes that include laptops, $500 scholarships and College Go Packs with first year college essentials.

Educators are also encouraged to get involved in College Application Month for their own chance to win a $250 IKEA gift card.

To learn more about College Application Month, visit http://www.ciccollegeappmonth.org.

Moffat County Libraries hold pumpkin contest again this year

Decorate your pumpkin, gourd or squash and bring it to the Moffat County Library for the Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest. All ages are encouraged to participate in this fun event. Be creative, but please keep it family friendly and NO carvings. Entries can be dropped off Oct. 17 to 31. All pumpkins must be picked up by noon Nov. 1. Any remaining entries will be discarded.

Moffat County Library story time changes

Story times for children are hosted every week at the Craig and Dinosaur branches on Thursday mornings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. in the children's room. The library asks parents and children to come early as entering the children’s room late causes distraction. Themes for September include

• Oct. 6 — Karma Wilson- Author

• Oct. 13 — Owls

• Oct. 20 — Fire Safety

• Oct. 27 — Monsters

Free and reduced lunch applications are due

Moffat County School District Food Services is asking parents to submit their applications for free or reduced lunches now. A new application is needed each year. Those on food stamps are automatically qualified. Applications can be taken throughout the year as family financial circumstances change. Applications and financial details are kept private. After applications have been processes, parents will receive a notice by mail. If you have not received this notice or if you have questions, please call 970-824-2160.