Debbie McLain: Thank you!

To the editor:

I would like to publicly thank the Craig, Maybell, Hayden and Steamboat Springs’ communities for their enthusiastic promotion of Constitution Week by exhibiting our numerous displays and supporting our activities. Special thanks to the Craig Daily Press and KRAI/55 Country for their media coverage and public announcements.

The framers of our Constitution created a unique government based on natural law, personal responsibility, and the free expression of religious and political conscience. “We in America do not have government by the majority — we have government by the majority who participate… All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.” — Thomas Jefferson

It is my sincere hope that our efforts to increase awareness of the importance of this document by celebrating Constitution Week enlightened the hearts and minds of both children and adults. That they truly appreciate the freedom and liberty enjoyed by Americans, are encouraged to study and gain an understanding of the original intent of the Constitution, and are reminded that it is “We the People” who have a personal responsibility to protect and defend it.

James Madison, the Father of the Constitution said, “A well-instructed people alone can be permanently a free people.”

Debbie McLain, Constitution Week Chairman

Augusta Wallihan Chapter, NSDAR