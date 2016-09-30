Craig Sports Briefs for Oct. 1, 2016: School basketball meetings take place next week

Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School will both host meetings for participants in hoops programs in the coming week.

CMS boys basketball coaches Justin Folley and Forrest Watson will meet with potential players and parents at 6 p.m. Monday in the CMS auditorium. Practices will follow Oct. 10.

The MCHS boys team will meet with returning and new players at lunchtime Monday in Room 101. MCHS girls can attend a meeting during lunch Wednesday.

For more information about CMS basketball, call 970-824-3289. For more on MCHS, call 970-824-7036.

Get moving during weekend Leaf Cruncher

Friends of Moffat County Education hosts the Leaf Cruncher 5K and One-Mile Fun Run this Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Registration begins at 7:15 a.m., with the 5K kicking off at 8 a.m. and the Fun Run following.

The cost is $20 for adults, free to ages 17 and younger.

Participants are encouraged to stay afterward for the Moffat County High School Cross Country Invitational, which will feature MCHS and Craig Middle School runners.

Funds benefit FMCE’s work with local schools. Registration can be dropped off at Eastside Liquor or mailed to PO Box 985, Craig, CO 81626.

For more information, contact info@moffatcountyeducation.org.

Doak Walker tackle football results — Week 5

Craig Parks & Recreation’s youth pigskin program continues its season with games Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Woodbury Sports Complex. The following are the details from games Sept. 27 and 28.

Fifth- and sixth-grade

Country Living Realty Broncos vs. Craig Police Department Packers, 12-6

Moffat Limestone Steelers vs. Hayden Tigers I, 32-26

Hayden Tigers II vs. Duran & Pearce Contractors Saints, 30-20

Third- and fourth-grade

Country Living Realty 49ers vs. Boy-Ko Supply Broncos, 19-12

Hayden Tigers vs. Coldwell Banker Dolphins, 12-6

Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Do you attend every single Bulldog sporting event? Now is your chance to earn some bragging rights as well as other prizes as part of the Craig Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest.

Each week, the newspaper will run a crowd photo from a local sporting event and highlight one of the spectators. Watch for the ad to run Wednesdays to see if your loyalty to the blue and white has paid off, and come by the Daily Press office at 466 Yampa Ave. if you’re the lucky winner.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.

Safari Club raffle offers big prizes

The Yampa Valley Chapter of Safari Club International will host a ticket drawing as a fundraiser for its yearly activities.

The grand prize is a Smith and Wesson rifle complete with adjustable stock, adjustable barrel and 4,000 rounds of ammunition. Second prize is a pair of tickets to SCI’s annual convention in Las Vegas held February 2017.

Tickets are $10 apiece or $50 for six and are available at Rummel Chiropractic, Chapman’s Automotive, Northwest Pawn Shop, Mountain Man Taxidermy, Big Cat Taxidermy and Steamboat Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The drawing will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Mountain Man Taxidermy. Winners do not need to be present.

Projects funded by Yampa Valley Chapter include 4-H shooting sports, Cast n’ Blast, youth programs and Colorado moose transplant.

For more information, call Karl Huntsman at 970-819-2531.