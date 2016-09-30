Craig kids fall into fun with Sunset festival

It’s that time of year — Fall Festival time!

Sunset Elementary School held its fourth annual Community Fall Festival fundraiser Friday for all elementary-aged children in Moffat County.

The fundraiser, which benefits the Parent Advisory Committee, is the “brainchild” of Jobeth Tupa and Becky Fritz.

Festival events included a tractor-drawn hayride, dunk tank, cakewalk, photo booth, face painting and other fun activities for children to enjoy.

Several volunteers assisted with donating items, helping to set up, running booths, or cleaning up. Volunteers included parents, teachers, Moffat County High School students, and other community members.

Physical education teachers Johnny Ford, of Sunset Elementary, and Karen Rohnke, of East Elementary, were two of the many Moffat County School District faculty members who volunteered to serve their time in the dunk tank.

“It was worth it,” they said, both drenched and wrapped in towels. “Anything for the kids,” added Ford.

Members of Moffat County Sheriff’s Office were in attendance, handing out toy deputy badges and pencils.

“We hope to be involved in more community events like this,” said Cpl. Dara Bond, who stood near the front doors of the school handing out toy badges and greeting festival attendees with Deputy Cindy Reynolds.

The fundraiser also served as a canned food drive for the community. Four free tickets were given to those who donated at least one canned food item, Fritz said.

“It was important for us to have something affordable and family-friendly for the kids in the community to do,” Fritz said. “We hope this gets bigger every year.”

Kyle Hillesland, a student at Craig Middle School, was in attendance at the festival with younger sister, Kaya, a student at Sandrock Elementary, who expressed her excitement to have already won several candy prizes

“I think it’s great. Kids get to win prizes and get candy,” Kyle said.