Beauty Tip: How do you treat toenail and fingernail fungus?

Nail fungus is no fun and often can be tough to hide during flip-flop season. So what is it and how can you get rid of it?

“Nail fungus is a common condition that begins as a white or yellow spot under the tip of your fingernail or toenail. As the fungal infection goes deeper, nail fungus may cause your nail to discolor, thicken and crumble at the edge,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Fungus can be treated with oral antibiotics, medicated nail polish, medicated nail cream, nail removal or laser and light-based therapies, stated the Mayo Clinic website.

The best thing to do is to make a doctor’s appointment for the proper remedies, the Mayo Clinic stated.