Weekend Roundup: A little bit country, a little bit cultured

Whether it’s good music, good exercise or good fun that gets your pulse racing, this weekend will get your heart going.

Awesome autumn

The Sunset Elementary School PAC hosts the fourth annual Community Fall Festival Friday afternoon. Kids in preschool through fifth-grade and their parents are invited for plenty of fun and games, including face painting, a dunk tank, obstacle course, cakewalk, photo booth, hayride and more.

Each child gets four free tickets to start, and the rate is 25 cents apiece or a canned food donation. Remember, the school with the most kids in attendance will receive a popsicle party, so make sure your friends don’t skip it!

When: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Cost: Tickets are 25 cents each or one canned food item

For more information: Call 970-824-5762

Time for some tunes

Gino’s Neighborhood Pizzeria & Grill features multiple musical acts on its outdoor patio this weekend, including Moment of Youth Friday and Phil Beckett Saturday.

There’s no cover charge to come enjoy, but the gathering is weather-pending.

When: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Gino’s Neighborhood Pizzeria & Grill, 572 Breeze St.

Cost: Admission is free

For more information: Call 970-824-6323

Leaf it to me

Friends of Moffat County Education hosts the Leaf Cruncher 5K and One-Mile Fun Run this Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park.

The brisk jaunt around the park benefits FMCE’s work with local schools, and participants are encouraged to stay afterward for the Moffat County High School Cross Country Invitational, which will feature MCHS and Craig Middle School runners.

When: Registration at 7:15, race starts at 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: $20 for adults, free to ages 17 and younger

For more information: Contact info@moffatcountyeducation.org.

The write stuff

Downtown Books will host a writers group for scribes of all experience levels Saturday afternoon. Whether you’re on the verge of just completing your novel or still dreaming of putting pen to paper, come join to get some tips and other helpful information. When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Downtown Books, 543 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free

For more information: Call Liane Davis-Kling at 970-824-5343

My kind of country

Craig Concert Association’s 2016-17 season gets off on the right foot Sunday as Wylie and the Wild West brings a dose of cowboy music to Northwest Colorado. Wylie Gustafson and company have performed for venues ranging from “A Prairie Home Companion,” to “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” to the Grand Ole Opry.

This is the first of multiple shows CCA puts on in the coming year, so get your season tickets now!

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Season tickets $40 for adults, $35 for seniors, $90 for family, $10 for students; individual tickets $20 for adults, $10 for students

For more information: Call 970-824-2080

Find just what you need

The Find, a furniture restoration and home décor shop, will host its grand reopening all day Saturday.

A wide variety of styles to suit any taste are available as part of the inventory for the space, now owned by Craig’s Kirstie McPherson, who also plans to do consignment.

Whether you’re looking for a blast from the past or something entirely new, odds are you’ll find something interesting.

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Find at Hayden Granary, 178 E. Lincoln Ave., Hayden

Cost: No event charge

For more information: Call 970-629-5915

Political preposterousness

The Chief Theater tackles the current election and all things American government in “Elect to Laugh: 2016,” a one-man show by humorist Will Durst, whose performance guarantees you’ll be laughing thanks to the most hilarious joke writers in the business: those in public office.

When: Doors open at 6:30, show starts at 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Cost: $20 for general admission

For more information: Call 970-871-4791 or visit chieftheater.com

