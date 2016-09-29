Search continues for Craig teen missing since August

The disappearance of a Craig teenager has been ongoing for more than a month. Katrina Treacy, 14, was last seen Aug. 23 by her mother, Jean Robertson, who has not heard from her since.

Robertson said her daughter did not take her cell phone with her but did take a tablet device, as well as a picture of her brother and a few clothes.

“That’s all we can find missing,” she said.

Robertson noted that Katrina had just returned home from a trip to the Denver area to visit her aunt, Valerie Sword, of Arvada.

“She called her Aunt Val on (Aug. 24), the day she actually came up missing,” Robertson said, adding that she has traveled to Denver to search in the area but did not find anything.

Robertson said she was surprised when Katrina initially disappeared.

“Everybody thought she was happy, doing good, and we were supposed to go get her backpack and school supplies,” she said. “She told me she loved me, couldn’t wait to get her new school stuff, then I woke up the next morning and she wasn’t there.”

Robertson said there had been sightings shortly after the disappearance at a Steamboat Springs Kum & Go, though they have been hard to verify.

Craig Police Department first posted on its Facebook page Aug. 24, which has since received more than 600 shares.

Bill Leonard, support service division commander, said Katrina is considered a runaway and entered into Colorado Crime Information Center and Colorado Crime Information Center. He added that the lack of immediate evidence of foul play or abduction has limited the search’s resources.

“There’s other systems available, but there has to be some indication of foul play and a runaway is endangered before we enter them into that,” he said.

Robertson said she had logged onto Katrina’s Facebook page to find a large amount of correspondence from peers asking if she’s doing well, though little has helped her determine her daughter’s whereabouts.

“I want to find her alive and bring her home,” Robertson said tearfully.

Katrina Treacy is five feet, four inches tall, 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Those with information are asked to call Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360, Jean Robertson at 970-620-1470 or Katrina’s uncle, Danny Wofford, of Elizabeth, at 303-883-0241.