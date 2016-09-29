New statue honors Craig servicemen of World War II

Several groups in Craig are working to place reminders that America is the home of the free because of the brave.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265, American Legion Post 62, Museum of Northwest Colorado, City of Craig and other community members have recently come together in an effort to honor and memorialize local veterans.

Craig VFW Post Commander Johnny Garcia and Quartermaster Mark Wick said that the new Veterans Memorial Park sign outside the VFW post and entrance to Veterans Memorial Park — formerly known as Craig City Park — at the intersection of East Victory Way and Washington Street, has been in progress for several years and they are excited that it has been completed.

“Richard Sadvar paid for the sign,” said Garcia, noting a donation made earlier this year.

Wick added that City Council member Joe Bird was very “instrumental” in helping VFW to move forward with the city on the project.

“It’s important to honor our veterans because without them, your pen would be silent. The freedoms we have today are because of the sacrifices made by veterans,” Wick said.

In addition to the new sign, VFW members and the Museum of Northwest Colorado have collaborated to place a memorial for Craig’s World War II veterans in Veterans Memorial Park.

The memorial, which is a granite base under a bronze statue of a WWII soldier, has been placed in the park to remind everyone of the sacrifice made by the 30 soldiers from Craig who gave their lives in WWII, as well as the hundreds from the area who served, said Museum of Northwest Colorado director Dan Davidson.

The museum was able to put funds from its mineral program toward the memorial, Davidson said.

The city helped to pay for the base of the memorial, while Moffat County assisted with the cost of the statue. This was made possible with funds received from a grant through the Department of Local Affairs within the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado, added Davidson.

Wick said he would also like to recognize 3B Enterprises in Craig for donating gravel for the memorial, as well as for offering additional assistance as needed.

There is still work to be done for the memorial, however. It will need lighting, fencing and other additions before its dedication in 2017, said Wick.

Those interested in making a donation to the WWII memorial effort should contact Dan Davidson with the Museum of Northwest Colorado at 970-824-6360.