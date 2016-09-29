Moffat County ready to ram past Roaring Fork to start league season

Whatever may have happened in the early season is something Moffat County High School football is ready to shake off because what’s done is done, there’s a title to defend and the hope of securing a spot in the postseason still alive.

The 2A Western Slope League teams begin their conference schedule Friday, and for MCHS, that means a trip to Carbondale to meet the Roaring Fork Rams.

It’s been a rough start for all six of the WSL schools, amassing a total record of 4-20 in the non-league portion of the year, three of which are 0-4, the Bulldogs 1-3.

For Moffat County, the stakes are slightly higher than most, with back-to-back conference championships in 2014 and 2015, and they’re not about to let the honor slip through their fingers in the next five weeks as they meet Roaring Fork, Coal Ridge, Steamboat Springs, Basalt and Aspen.

Sept. 30 — Roaring Fork, 0-4

The Rams are the first stop on the path to another league plaque and a team that has had to watch Moffat County celebrate their big accomplishment the past two seasons as the final school on the Bulldog slate leading into playoffs.

This year, Roaring Fork enters WSL play having neither a win nor time on the field against another 2A team, having only met 1A and 3A squads so far.

The Rams’ best game to date has been a 13-7 loss to Battle Mountain, while last week saw them take a humbling 55-7 defeat to Paonia.

“We’re playing a team that’s in the same kind of situation we are, in a funk,” said head coach Keith Gille.

Gille also noted Aldo Pinela and Eli Garcia as difference-makers for the Rams given the right circumstances, also stating that the win/loss numbers to this point only have as much power as players want them to have.

“I don’t think that matters,” he said. “I think all that matters is what we do Friday night.”

Oct. 7 — Coal Ridge, 0-4

The Titans are another group that have yet to experience a win so far, heading into a Friday game in Aspen. Like Roaring Fork, they also have been playing outside 2A, most recently falling, 35-7 to 1A Olathe.

Nevertheless, Gille believes the Coal Ridge program has one of the best coaching staffs around and will prove a test when the Dogs visit New Castle.

Case in point: the Titans’ Jacob Morgan is the only one in the WSL anywhere near catching the league-leading season tally of tackles currently held by Moffat County’s Mikinzie Klimper’s 46 after four games, according to MaxPreps.

Oct. 14 — Steamboat Springs, 0-4

The entry to the 2A division hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Sailors, who start their league schedule in Basalt. Steamboat has been outsized repeatedly playing only 3A teams including old rivals like Battle Mountain, Summit and Glenwood Springs for losses of 24-7, 35-7 and 48-7, capped off by a 48-point shutout by Conifer last week.

The Sailors also got stomped their last time in Craig, 27-0, to start the 2015 season, and as the opponent for Moffat County Homecoming week — well, expect a lot of fireworks.

Oct. 21 — Basalt, 2-2

The Longhorns finished as the runner-up of the league last season, Moffat County the only school to beat them and dash their postseason hopes, and you can bet they’ll be angling for the top spot this time when they host MCHS.

With the best non-conference results of anyone in the WSL — including a decisive 49-7 win over Grand Valley and a respectable 48-34 loss to the Western Slope terrors Rifle — Basalt leads the league in rushing yards by Ian Lumsden (263), while Kyle Roberts has top marks in receiving yards (285) and individual touchdowns (7).

Oct. 28 — Aspen, 1-3

Moffat County returns home for Senior Night and Pink Night and to close the league against the Skiers, whose fortunes have turned compared to their last-place finish in the league in 2015. A 16-12 win over Arvada has been their big moment, but it’s the 769 passing yards for RJ Peshek that speak volumes about Aspen’s potential to keep the rest of the WSL ready for anything.

First things first — Roaring Fork.

If you ask Elias Peroulis what the key is, it’s what he and his teammates learned in the past two weeks against Delta and Resurrection Christian: no fear of being physical.

“We’ve just gotta hit hard, right off the bat,” he said.

