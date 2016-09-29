Event to focus on personal growth, excellence

While Steamboat Springs’ Young Professionals Network hosts career-oriented development and networking opportunities frequently, an inaugural event set for Wednesday, Oct. 5 focuses on personal growth and excellence in everyday life.

If you go What: HYPE Talk When: Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; Speakers begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 Where: Chief Theater Tickets: $20 for members; $40 for non-members More information: steamboathype.com

Speaker line-up and topics • Chrissie Hodges: Stigmas in Society • Kolby Kolibas: Everything Matters • Pablo Fernandez: Community Matters • Faith Reed: Purpose Drives Profit • Sean McCool: Being a Champion • Tom Rubens: The Loyal Soldier • Jay Petre: Accountability for Excellence • Simon Smart: Pillars of Purpose • Eddie Kobold: Great Relationships • Chad James: Fear of Success

HYPE, or Helping Young, will bring 10 professional speakers from across the country to inspire and motivate. Themes include “Overcoming adversity,” “Ownership over life,” “Leave it better than you found it” and more.

“We think these are themes that people can find useful and beneficial in whatever career they’re in,” said YPN chairperson Matt Eidt. “In life, too; not just in your job.”

The event is open to the community, YPN members and non-members, alike. The event’s presentations and networking will be complemented by cocktails and appetizers.

Speakers slated for HYPE include Sean McCool, founder of Rise Up Champion, whose mission is to help the champion in everyone thrive; Jay Petre, founder of Lead.Thrive.Win and U.S. Small Business Administration’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year for 2010; Kolby Kolibas, founder of The Healthy Primate podcast, which focuses on health, motivation and performance; Eddie Konold, psychotherapist and founder of the self-guided “Be Loving Challenge” workshop for couples; Simon Smart, Warrior Protocol coach; Tom Rubens, author of the upcoming book “Lifeness;” Faith Reed, Earth Mother and a mentor to changemakers; Pablo Fernandez, founder of social dining experience company The Secret Table; and Chad James, local entrepreneur coach and consultant.

Early bird tickets are available at $20 for YPN and Yampa Valley Young Professionals members and $40 for non-members. A private table for 4 costs $500.

The event is sponsored by Yampa Valley Young Professionals, YPN, the Chief Theater and Routt County Democrats.

Organizers describe this inaugural event as one that has set the bar high, considering the caliber of the speakers. Organizers plan to host the event annually. In the future, organizers imagine an event that has evolved to include local changemakers, facilitating more of a community conversation, Eidt said.

“This is a good time to get together and regroup as a community,” Eidt said. “I think everyone can get behind a mission like this, of ‘How can we improve ourselves, our lives and our community?’”