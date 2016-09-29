Craig briefs: Love Inc. seeks donated coats from community

Love Inc. is collecting gently used coats for distribution in October, November and December. Those who would like to donate, drop coats off at Calvary Baptist and Love Inc. The collection box for Love Inc. is in the entryway located at 656 School St.

CDOT aims to encourage safe seat-belt usage

For driving safety in Colorado, 2015 was a bad year, experiencing a nearly 12 percent spike in traffic fatalities, according to a news release. CDOT statistics show that 2016 isn’t much better.

As of Sept. 20 there have been 423 traffic fatalities across the state. Last year at this time there were 415.

Of this year’s total, 147 people were not wearing seat belts. To illustrate the danger posed by not buckling up — and the gravity of the situation — stencils representing those 147 victims of unbuckled crashes have been painted on the sidewalks surrounding Civic Center Park. Each stencil carries the message: “Be a Survivor. Buckle Up.”

CDOT increased public education and community outreach this summer on seat belt use through the “Beware of the Beltless” campaign. The campaign focused on the often unknown fact that not wearing a seat belt poses a risk to others in the vehicle, not just the unbuckled occupant. In the event of a crash, an unbelted occupant can act as a projectile and cause serious or even fatal harm to other occupants.

The campaign utilized a broad range of channels including paid advertising, community partnerships, attendance at community events, developing printed and digital educational collateral, CDOT and HealthONE campaign-specific webpages, and press conferences and media relations.

Despite the increased safety outreach, a new CDOT survey shows the statewide seat belt use rate fell slightly in 2016. The average statewide use rate fell from 85 to 84 percent — below the national average of 88.5 percent — and some counties have abysmal use rates.

Examine 2016 election at Coffee and a Newspaper

Join publisher Renee Campbell and Editor Noelle Leavitt Riley at 7 a.m. Oct. 5 for a discussion about November’s election, including Amendment 69, the cigarette tax and right to die ballot initiatives.

The Moffat County Commissioner race and presidential election also will be discussed.

Craig artisans accept applications for market

Applications are being accepted for the seventh annual Holiday Artisan Market, according to a news release. The event will be held Dec. 2 and 3 at the Pavilion at the Moffat County Fairgrounds in Craig. Deadline for the applications is Oct. 7. Email yampavalleyartisans@gmail.com for an application and more information.