Rain, snow help calm fires

— Moisture over the weekend has helped calm the Silver Creek Fire burning in the Sarvis Creek Wilderness area east of Stagecoach.

Fire managers have a portable weather station set up near the fire. More than one inch of precipitation fell on Friday and Saturday in the form of snow and rain.

"It knocked it down really good," said Kevin Thompson, fire management officer for the Routt National Forest.

Thompson flew over the fire Monday in a plane that had equipment to measure the size of the fire. Thompson said he could see five logs that were smoking.

The total area burned by the lightning-caused fire was increased by five acres for a total of 469 acres.

The fire is burning entirely within the wilderness area. Portions of the Sarvis Creek Trail have been closed, but the Silver Creek Trail is open.

The fire is zero percent contained, and fire managers are waiting for wet weather to put the fire out.

With the recent moisture, Thompson guessed it would take four or five days of dry weather for the fire to pick up again, and it appears the end of the fire season is quickly approaching.

"Unless we get a long dry spell," Thompson said.

Across the Continental Divide in Jackson County and part of Wyoming, fire activity at the Beaver Creek fire has been minimal. The fire has burned 38,380 acres and is 75 percent contained.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland