New owner of The Find in Hayden to host grand reopening on Saturday

A Hayden business has a new owner who is eager to bring fresh energy into the area and offer the Yampa Valley a variety of home décor options.

Kirstie McPherson, of Craig, recently bought The Find furniture restoration and home décor shop in the Hayden Granary. Her store is going to have it all, she said.

“There’s something for everyone,” she said. “No matter what your taste is, there’s something there that I guarantee will fit in your home.”

While in college, McPherson started restoring furniture and when she found the Hayden Granary and The Find, she fell in love with the space.

With the previous owner planning to sell the business and its inventory, McPherson leapt at the opportunity.

“I ended up buying it, which is really exciting,” she said.

McPherson said The Find, 198 E. Lincoln Ave., will be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting with a grand opening on Saturday and will offer a range of furniture from modern to ranch style.

Although McPherson restores furniture herself, consignment will be a big part of the business and contribute to store’s wide range of options.

“There’s really cool eclectic pieces of furniture,” McPherson said.

Tammie Delaney, owner of the Hayden Granary and Wild Goose Coffee, said she is thrilled to have McPherson in the building.

“She’s very energetic and I think she’ll be a great addition to the space,” she said. “We’re just really excited to have her energy and enthusiasm.”

And McPherson said she is equally as excited to be there and wants to create a destination shopping experience.

“The Find is definitely going to be a place where stories are told,” she said. “It’s pretty exciting.”

Contact Patrick Kelly at 970-875-1795 or pkelly@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @M_PKelly.