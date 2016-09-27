Moffat County cheer keeps pep going under new coach

They got a later start than most of the Moffat County High School teams, but the spirit squad has more than made up for that.

The Bulldog cheerleaders are back in action and making their presence known during the fall season.

This year’s team includes 13 of Moffat County’s peppiest, primarily freshmen and sophomores ready to help fans make some noise. Becky Fritz took over the program following a summer in which it seemed cheer might not be picking up the pom-poms.

“They didn’t hire me until the first day of school, and we didn’t start until the second day,” Fritz said, noting that following an adjustment period, everything quickly fell together. “We have a lot of new faces, and I’m really excited. It’s gonna be a great year.”

Fritz said her experience comes mostly from cheering in high school herself, and though her coaching time has been minimal, stepping in has been made easy by an enthusiastic bunch.

“Everything’s been a challenge, but they’ve met it and exceeded it and picked everything up pretty quick,” she said.

Many of the athletes involved carried over from the Craig Middle School team.

“We’re learning some new cheers and stuff, which I really like,” said freshman Sara Beason.

Abigail Hall fervently agreed.

“Miss Fritz is awesome,” she said.

Hall, a sophomore who cheered last year, is the captain, a post shared by freshman Makayla Billings.

“I like meeting new people and having the whole experience of high school,” Billings said.

The team is not wholly female, as Devin McIntosh joins the routines when not playing with the MCHS band, while Brenden Hopkins sports the Moffat County Bulldog outfit.

So far, cheerleaders have been at all home football games and dropped by the most recent home volleyball game.

Fritz hopes to be able to be present at as many sporting events as possible during the fall and winter seasons.

“Hopefully we can even throw in some traveling,” she said.

