Fantasy Sports Fix: Checking in on teams

When it comes to fantasy football, I'm no stranger to managing more than a handful of teams. I kept it mostly in check this year and ended up with only 4 teams in total. It's pretty easy to manage and lets me experiment with different lineups with different players.

I won't get to all of my teams, but that's okay. I'll start off with my one team on Yahoo, which narrowly lost in Week 3 to a team with no quarterback, no kicker and a tight end that put up a zero.

This team really got out of the gates strong with two straight wins behind Ben Roethlisberger, David Johnson and Eric Decker. It also helped that I dropped Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Corey Coleman and picked up Giants rookie Sterling Shepard before Week 2. Coleman ended up sustaining a hand injury in practice last week and will miss the next four to six games while Shepard has netted me 24 points in the two games he's played for me since picking him up off the waiver wire.

This team was putting up 118 points through two weeks before a very strange loss last week where the opposing team had an injured Tony Romo in their starting lineup with no kicker and a Rob Gronkowski that failed to do anything for them. My team still managed to lose by four points in a week where only Sterling Shepard and David Johnson did anything of note for me.

Out of the 3 ESPN teams I have this year, the one that stands out the most went into Week 3 in second place with a 1-1 record. This team is pretty loaded and I seemed to get really lucky with the players I drafted.

Drew Bress is at the helm of this team and has been great through two weeks with a total of 44 points and five touchdowns. I actually drafted him a bit early and took him in round 5 of my draft, but he has certainly paid off so far.

One of the real strong points of this team is the receivers I managed to collect. A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and Marvin Jones have all lived up to their expectations. Green has hauled in 22 receptions through three games while finding the end zone once. Marvin Jones has been getting better every week and has been increasingly productive in the Lions’ offense. He went off last week with 205 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Hilton started slowly but came through in Week 3 with 23 fantasy points, although I didn't start him because I thought I had a better option in Chargers receiver Tyrell Williams, who ended up with just six points compared to Hilton's 23.

The running back situation on this team is also pretty solid with DeMarco Murray, Ezekiel Elliot and Melvin Gordon all putting up great numbers. I have yet to start Melvin Gordon due to Elliot and Murray playing so well. That could change in Week 4 because I think Gordon might be able to come up big against the Saints while Murray could lose some touches to rookie Derrick Henry.

There's still a long way to go, and I'll check back in with these teams later in the season.