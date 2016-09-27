Craig writer has first manuscript in Amazon Kindle Scout’s publishing competition

— Finding few romance stories with Christian values, Jeana Womble — who is the mother of five — decided to write her own series of novels.

Her inspiration rose from frustration.

“I wasn’t looking for it. It was a matter of frustration that I love science fiction and a good juicy romance, but it is so hard to find material that is clean for adults,” she said.

Womble has lived in Craig for nine years. She is a wife and mother of five, who is active in her church, director of the competitive Sweet Adeline chorus Bella Voce, a brown belt in taekwondo, a gardener and “total chick flick-loving romantic,” she said.

“I really didn’t need another thing on my plate but simply couldn’t help myself once the idea for the series embedded itself in my head,” she said.

She found time to write by propping her laptop up on her treadmill to write during workouts and through the support of her family.

Her first book, called "Khari’na Made," is part of a projected four to five book series.

“My ‘Muse’ series, is a Christian, science fiction romance set on another planet of God’s design,” Womble said. “It is written for conservative Christian women who love a juicy, epic romance and sci-fi adventure without the vulgarity and immorality so prevalent in those genres these days.”

Finding a publisher for her series has been a challenge.

“It was a problem from the beginning to find agents or publishers who would be interested in the combination of genre. It’s a specific target group that won’t sell universally. I love all three, and if I was going to write a book I was going to do it by my standards,” she said.

After little response from about a half-dozen publishers, Womble decided to look at other means of publication and submitted her book to Amazon’s for the Kindle Scout competition.

Kindle Scout is reader-powered publishing for new, never-before-published books, according to Amazon.

“It’s a place where readers help decide if a book gets published. Selected books will be published by Kindle Press and receive five year renewable terms, a $1,500 advance, 50 percent eBook royalty rate, easy rights reversions and featured Amazon marketing," according to the Kindle Scout website.

Womble’s campaign to win the competition ends on Oct. 14.

To vote for her book go to kindlescout.amazon.com, create a free account, peruse through the books and select and nominate her "Khari’na Made" for publication. Her nom de plume, the name under which she writes, is Jean Winter.

If a nominator’s title is chosen for publication, those voting for it will receive a free Kindle copy of the book.

