Craig Sports Briefs for Sept. 28, 2016: Get moving during weekend Leaf Cruncher

Friends of Moffat County Education hosts the Leaf Cruncher 5K and One-Mile Fun Run this Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Registration begins at 7:15 a.m., with the 5K kicking off at 8 a.m. and the Fun Run following.

The cost is $20 for adults, free to ages 17 and younger.

Participants are encouraged to stay afterward for the Moffat County High School Cross Country Invitational, which will feature MCHS and Craig Middle School runners.

Funds benefit FMCE’s work with local schools. Registration can be dropped off at Eastside Liquor or mailed to PO Box 985, Craig, CO 81626.

For more information, contact info@moffatcountyeducation.org.

Safari Club raffle offers big prizes

The Yampa Valley Chapter of Safari Club International will host a ticket drawing as a fundraiser for its yearly activities.

The grand prize is a Smith and Wesson rifle complete with adjustable stock, adjustable barrel and 4,000 rounds of ammunition. Second prize is a pair of tickets to SCI’s annual convention in Las Vegas held February 2017.

Tickets are $10 apiece or $50 for six and are available at Rummel Chiropractic, Chapman’s Automotive, Northwest Pawn Shop, Mountain Man Taxidermy, Big Cat Taxidermy and Steamboat Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The drawing will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Mountain Man Taxidermy. Winners do not need to be present.

Projects funded by Yampa Valley Chapter include 4-H shooting sports, Cast n’ Blast, youth programs and Colorado moose transplant.

For more information, call Karl Huntsman at 970-819-2531.

BCA Pool League welcomes new teams

Craig’s BCA Pool League recently began its new season at The Popular Bar, 24 W. Victory Way, and registration is still open to additional players.

BCA’s 9-Ball league takes place at 5 p.m. Sundays, consisting of three-person teams with a total of 5 players allowed on teams. The 8-Ball games are at 6 p.m. Mondays, with five-person teams and a total of eight players allowed on teams.

Players must be 21 and over, and teams can qualify for a Las Vegas trip to the national championships during both nights.

Yearly fees are $20 for the leagues, while dues are $6 per week when players participate, plus the cost of coins.

For more information call Roy Butler at 970-824-9938 or visit craigbca.weebly.com. Score updates are available at https://www.leaguesys.net/craig/default.aspx.

Craig Daily Press offers free football contest

As the NFL’s regular season begins, the Craig Daily Press will feature an online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season, comparing their outcomes to local VIPs, including Mark Samuelson, of Samuelson’s True Value Hardware; Shannon Moore, of Clarion Inn & Suites; Mason Updike, of Masterworks Mechanical and Moffat County High School football; and Daily Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes at both the local and national levels, ranging from Spree Dollars good for Craig businesses to UPICKEM’s ultimate prize package: a trip for two to Hawaii.

For more information, call 970-875-1782